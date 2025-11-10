Jules the Lion Redefines Modern Soul with New Single “Love After Love”
A timeless ode to rediscovering intimacy — the title track from the forthcoming EP.
Los Angeles, CA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LA-based R&B/Soul and Hip Hop artist Jules the Lion returns with “Love After Love,” a soulful hip-hop ballad that captures the spark of finding love again after heartbreak. Produced, mixed, and mastered by award-winning musician Tom Goss, the track blends nostalgic soul textures with timeless lyricism — the kind of sound that makes you remember how love is supposed to feel.
“When I met the girl who healed my heart, I had to write her this song,” says Jules. “Love After Love is for anyone who’s ever thought they’d never find that feeling again — until they did.”
As the title track of Jules the Lion’s forthcoming EP, Love After Love charts the artist’s journey from heartbreak to wholeness. Across clever bars and velvety vocals, Jules blends sensuality, spirituality, and soul with the honesty of modern hip hop.
Known as “the pansexual sonic lovechild of Marvin Gaye and Ms. Lauryn Hill,” Jules the Lion brings a fresh, inclusive voice to the R&B landscape, celebrating love in all its forms and frequencies.
“Love After Love” is available now on all major streaming platforms.
For press inquiries, interviews, or advance listening opportunities, contact iamjulesthelion@gmail.com
Follow Jules the Lion:
Instagram: @unpolishedjules
For press inquiries, interviews, or advance listening opportunities, contact iamjulesthelion@gmail.com
Julian Michael
323-300-4909
