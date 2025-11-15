CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform.
Atherton, CA, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CryptoEasily, a global provider of blockchain computing services, today announced the official launch of its next-generation new energy cloud mining platform. The platform combines scheduling algorithms with renewable-energy mining operations to provide users with a multi-asset cloud mining option supporting cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and XRP.
Platform Core Features
CryptoEasily operates wind and solar-powered data centers designed to reduce energy consumption and support the company’s sustainability objectives.
Intelligent computing power allocation
The platform uses AI-based tools to manage computing power distribution and review mining conditions for different supported cryptocurrencies.
Flexible multi-currency mining
The platform supports multiple crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, and DOGE, allowing users to select which assets they wish to mine.
Automated settlement and on-chain verification
The system provides automated daily settlement of mining activity, and withdrawal records can be verified on the blockchain.
Multi-device access
The CryptoEasily platform is accessible through both web and mobile devices, enabling users to review computing power status and account information.
How to Get Started
Step 1: Register an account
Users may visit the CryptoEasily.io website and create an account.
Step 2: Top up assets
The platform supports deposits in cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDT.
Step 3: Select a mining plan
CryptoEasily offers several cloud mining contract options with varying terms.
Security and Infrastructure
CryptoEasily states that it was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London. The company reports that it uses cold-wallet storage practices for a significant portion of user assets, employs internal risk-control systems, and engages third-party service providers to support operational oversight.
Corporate Vision
A CryptoEasily spokesperson stated:
“Our mission is to support the development of the mining industry through the use of artificial intelligence and clean energy. CryptoEasily will continue to focus on transparency, security, and operational efficiency.”
Official website: https://CryptoEasily.com
App download: https://CryptoEasily.com/xml/index.html#/app
Customer service email: info@CryptoEasily.com
Platform Core Features
CryptoEasily operates wind and solar-powered data centers designed to reduce energy consumption and support the company’s sustainability objectives.
Intelligent computing power allocation
The platform uses AI-based tools to manage computing power distribution and review mining conditions for different supported cryptocurrencies.
Flexible multi-currency mining
The platform supports multiple crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, and DOGE, allowing users to select which assets they wish to mine.
Automated settlement and on-chain verification
The system provides automated daily settlement of mining activity, and withdrawal records can be verified on the blockchain.
Multi-device access
The CryptoEasily platform is accessible through both web and mobile devices, enabling users to review computing power status and account information.
How to Get Started
Step 1: Register an account
Users may visit the CryptoEasily.io website and create an account.
Step 2: Top up assets
The platform supports deposits in cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDT.
Step 3: Select a mining plan
CryptoEasily offers several cloud mining contract options with varying terms.
Security and Infrastructure
CryptoEasily states that it was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London. The company reports that it uses cold-wallet storage practices for a significant portion of user assets, employs internal risk-control systems, and engages third-party service providers to support operational oversight.
Corporate Vision
A CryptoEasily spokesperson stated:
“Our mission is to support the development of the mining industry through the use of artificial intelligence and clean energy. CryptoEasily will continue to focus on transparency, security, and operational efficiency.”
Official website: https://CryptoEasily.com
App download: https://CryptoEasily.com/xml/index.html#/app
Customer service email: info@CryptoEasily.com
Contact
CryptoEasilyContact
Chloe Davies
+1 223 356 6813
Chloe Davies
+1 223 356 6813
Categories