CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
Denver, CO, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers.
Platform Highlights:
- Intelligent scheduling: The system analyzes factors such as mining difficulty, energy use, and network conditions to automatically allocate computing power across multiple mining pools and asset types.
- Automated settlement: The platform calculates user account balances daily based on mining performance. Users may withdraw balances to a personal wallet or maintain them within the platform for continued participation.
- Mobile and web access: The platform’s interface is designed for both mobile and web use, allowing users to view computing allocations, mining status, and account information.
- Transparency: Each mining plan displays its pricing, term, and cost details. Withdrawal transactions can be verified on a public blockchain.
- Standardized operation: Parameters and rules related to settlement and withdrawal are publicly available to ensure operational consistency.
How to Use:
1. Registration: Create an account through the CreditBlockchain website or app.
2. Top-up: Add supported digital assets (BTC, XRP, ETH, or stablecoins) to the account.
3. Plan Selection: Choose from available computing power plans, which include pricing and term information.
4. Account Management: Settlements are applied to user balances daily and can be withdrawn to a linked on-chain wallet.
Safety and Infrastructure:
- Security: TLS 1.3 transport encryption, AES-256 data protection, login verification, and DDoS protection are implemented.
- Operations: Data centers use N+1 power and cooling architecture with 24/7 monitoring and multi-regional disaster recovery to support continuous operation.
- Transparency: Fees, parameters, and withdrawal records can be viewed and verified on-chain.
A CreditBlockchain spokesperson stated:
“Our goal is to provide a transparent and stable digital mining platform supported by verifiable on-chain data and standardized operational practices.”
Company Vision
CreditBlockchain aims to promote sustainable practices in digital computing and support technological advancement with operational transparency and environmental responsibility.
Media Contact Information
CreditBlockchain
Official Website: creditblockchain.com
Email: info@creditblockchain.com
Contact
Credit Blockchain
+447723578944
creditblockchain.com
