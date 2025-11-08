London Juice Company Expands Global Beverage Reach with Halal and Alcohol-Free Drinks
London Juice Company announces international expansion across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, introducing halal-certified, additive-free beverages and new private-label partnerships.
London, United Kingdom, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- London Juice Company, a UK-based beverage manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its international distribution network and product range. The move supports rising global demand for premium halal and additive-free drinks that meet international safety and taste standards.
The company produces fruit juices, mocktails, basil-seed beverages and coconut water under brands such as Mr. Mojito, Mr. Basil and RAW Coco Burst. All beverages are certified under ISO 9001, ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP quality systems and are manufactured without artificial colours or preservatives.
“Our vision is to bring clean-label, great-tasting beverages to consumers worldwide,” said Adam Smith, Head of Global Communications at London Juice Company. “Our expansion enables faster delivery, wider export coverage and deeper partnerships with distributors that share our commitment to halal compliance and international quality.”
London Juice Company has increased production capacity across Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Turkey to support global exports and offer tailored private-label solutions for supermarkets and hospitality clients. Each facility operates under strict quality control protocols to ensure product integrity throughout the supply chain.
In addition to its proprietary brands, the company offers custom private-label beverage development and OEM manufacturing for partners seeking unique market identity. This service includes formulation support, design consultancy and global export documentation compliance.
London Juice Company continues to expand its presence in the global non-alcoholic beverages industry through sustainability, innovation and a focus on customer partnerships. For more information or trade inquiries, contact the details below. https://londonjuicecompany.com/
Contact
London Juice CompanyContact
Adam Smith
+44 7949 286749
https://londonjuicecompany.com
