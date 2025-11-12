Chaplain Robert McCullar’s Newly Released “Be Ye Holy; For I Am Holy!” is a Heartfelt Call to Repentance, Reconciliation, and Living a Sanctified Life in Christ

“Be Ye Holy; For I Am Holy!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Robert McCullar is a deeply personal and faith-driven work that combines testimony, scripture, and practical guidance to encourage believers to embrace holiness, forgiveness, and renewal through God’s Word.