Chaplain Robert McCullar’s Newly Released “Be Ye Holy; For I Am Holy!” is a Heartfelt Call to Repentance, Reconciliation, and Living a Sanctified Life in Christ
“Be Ye Holy; For I Am Holy!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chaplain Robert McCullar is a deeply personal and faith-driven work that combines testimony, scripture, and practical guidance to encourage believers to embrace holiness, forgiveness, and renewal through God’s Word.
San Antonio, TX, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Be Ye Holy; For I Am Holy!”: a moving exploration of faith, family, and the pursuit of holiness through prayer, forgiveness, and daily spiritual renewal. “Be Ye Holy; For I Am Holy!” is the creation of published author, Chaplain Robert McCullar.
Chaplain McCullar shares, “I was feeling both sad and happy for Chaplain McCullar for his relationships with his three fathers. Sad, because his adoptive father never said, “I love you.” Happy, because he was saved and now has Almighty God as his Father. Also, happy because he found his biological father after sixty-eight years, and his father said, “I love you, son.”
I absolutely agree that this world needs to repent from our wicked ways and turn to Jesus Christ as the Lord of our lives, starting right here at home in the United States. For all people to get right with God, other people, and ourselves. I agree that we must say to those who have offended us, “I forgive you for…,” and we must also say to those whom we have offended, “Please forgive me for…” We must confess those sins to God and forgive ourselves. Only after being reconciled to others are we made right with God.
I loved the “Keys to Living a Holy Life.” I plan on reading these frequently, and with God’s strength and guidance, I will live by them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chaplain Robert McCullar’s new book is an inspiring spiritual resource that reminds readers of God’s love and grace, while offering practical keys for pursuing holiness and strengthening their walk of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Be Ye Holy; For I Am Holy!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Be Ye Holy; For I Am Holy!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
