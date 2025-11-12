Cassandra Cohen’s Newly Released "A Mother’s Worst Fear" is a Gripping Tale of Love, Loss, and the Relentless Fight for Family
“A Mother’s Worst Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cassandra Cohen is a suspenseful novel that follows a young couple’s harrowing journey after the abduction of their newborn child, exploring the depths of determination, faith, and resilience.
New York, NY, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Mother’s Worst Fear”: a riveting story that blends emotional intensity with page-turning suspense. “A Mother’s Worst Fear” is the creation of published author Cassandra Cohen, a Toledo, Ohio native and Stautzenberger College graduate with a degree in administrative assistant, and the second of three children. A lifelong passion for writing and reading fueled her creativity and imagination from a young age. Deeply family-oriented, she credits her loving and supportive parents as a vital part of her success.
Cassandra Cohen shares, “Elizabeth Solomon James is excited to become a first-time mother, and never thought her worse fears would come to realization. Three days later her child was abducted. Elizabeth, along with her fiancé Jake, were determined to rescue their child no matter the cost.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cassandra Cohen’s new book delivers a thrilling and emotional reading experience that highlights the strength of a mother’s love and the power of perseverance in the darkest of circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “A Mother’s Worst Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Mother’s Worst Fear”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
