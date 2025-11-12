John Edward Oddie Sr.’s Newly Released "The Daydreamer’s Journey" is a Powerful Memoir of Redemption, Faith, and Transformation from a Life of Hardship to Ministry
“The Daydreamer’s Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Edward Oddie Sr. is an inspiring story of God’s grace, chronicling the author’s journey from gang life and personal struggles in Los Angeles to becoming a devoted evangelist and mentor through his ministry.
New York, NY, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Daydreamer’s Journey”: a compelling testimony of faith, redemption, and God’s transformative power. “The Daydreamer’s Journey” is the creation of published author, John Edward Oddie Sr., from Ft. Lewis, Washington, who was the youngest of seven children. Raised in Compton, California, he experienced the challenges of inner-city life, including exposure to gangs. He went on to found and serve as president of John Oddie Ministries Incorporated. He is survived by five adult children and ten grandchildren.
Oddie shares, “From gangster to evangelist, I was pulled by God through every trial and tribulation I faced. I was born in Seattle, Washington, but relocated at a young age and grew up in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles is a city known for its gang activity, violence, and drugs. I embodied all that the city was known for in my life. I joined a gang, used drugs, committed robberies, drank alcohol heavily, and abused women. I was shot at, fired at others, and was held at gunpoint. I battled with demons throughout my childhood and early adult years, causing chaos, hurting others, and ultimately hurting myself. I lost many friends and family members. I was a lost soul. There were so many instances where God was working to get my attention. And He did! He saved me from myself and my iniquities. He sent others into my life to show me who He was. He had a different path set for me.
I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my eye upon you. (Psalm 32:8)
By God’s grace, I was saved; and throughout my journey, I have been able to mentor and share His grace, Word, and love with others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Edward Oddie Sr.’s new book is a moving testament to God’s power to redeem and transform even the most challenging lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Daydreamer’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Daydreamer’s Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
