Rebecca Hiza’s Newly Released "Worship Unveiled" is an Inspiring Exploration of Worship as a Lifelong Response to God Beyond Songs and Stage
“Worship Unveiled: Going Beyond the Music” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Hiza offers readers a heartfelt and thought-provoking guide to understanding worship as a lifestyle, one that extends far beyond music to encompass daily devotion, spiritual growth, and authentic leadership rooted in a personal relationship with God.
Missoula, MT, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Worship Unveiled: Going Beyond the Music”: an insightful exploration of worship that challenges believers to see it as more than songs or Sunday services. “Worship Unveiled: Going Beyond the Music” is the creation of published author, Rebecca Hiza, a music graduate of Biola University who continues using her gifts serving in different roles within the church, consisting of both denominational and nondenominational backgrounds. In addition to music, she has also served behind the scenes in planning services as a sound technician assistant and teaches young musicians.
Hiza shares, “Green, black, yellow, blue, and orange. What do these colors mean and represent? We are invited to dive into each of these as they represent the dynamic aspect of what happens when we worship in spirit and in truth. Worship goes far beyond music. While music is a huge part of our response, it is so much more a lifelong response to Who God is. Worship teams know the routine: from midweek rehearsal to early Sunday morning sound check, praying quickly before going on stage, singing three to five songs for one or multiple services, and then repeating for the next week.
What if we traded our normal weekly glasses for a better and clearer pair, enabling us to see into a deeper understanding of what we are singing and going beyond the common week-to-week routine while learning to live out what we sing and believe as we lead God’s sheep with the heart of a shepherd?
This is not your normal book about musical worship. Many authors have already written wonderful books on this subject. My goal for this book is to be a resource for leaders (both youths and adults) that will serve to help keep their hearts in check. Not only is the health of our personal relationship with God vital for our own walk, but it also becomes all the more vital when we lead others into the presence of God. If you are not currently a leader but desire to become one or just want to learn more about a life lived out in worship, I encourage you to take this journey with us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Hiza’s new book encourages believers to move beyond performance and embrace worship as an authentic, life-encompassing journey with God.
Consumers can purchase “Worship Unveiled: Going Beyond the Music” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Worship Unveiled: Going Beyond the Music”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hiza shares, “Green, black, yellow, blue, and orange. What do these colors mean and represent? We are invited to dive into each of these as they represent the dynamic aspect of what happens when we worship in spirit and in truth. Worship goes far beyond music. While music is a huge part of our response, it is so much more a lifelong response to Who God is. Worship teams know the routine: from midweek rehearsal to early Sunday morning sound check, praying quickly before going on stage, singing three to five songs for one or multiple services, and then repeating for the next week.
What if we traded our normal weekly glasses for a better and clearer pair, enabling us to see into a deeper understanding of what we are singing and going beyond the common week-to-week routine while learning to live out what we sing and believe as we lead God’s sheep with the heart of a shepherd?
This is not your normal book about musical worship. Many authors have already written wonderful books on this subject. My goal for this book is to be a resource for leaders (both youths and adults) that will serve to help keep their hearts in check. Not only is the health of our personal relationship with God vital for our own walk, but it also becomes all the more vital when we lead others into the presence of God. If you are not currently a leader but desire to become one or just want to learn more about a life lived out in worship, I encourage you to take this journey with us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Hiza’s new book encourages believers to move beyond performance and embrace worship as an authentic, life-encompassing journey with God.
Consumers can purchase “Worship Unveiled: Going Beyond the Music” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Worship Unveiled: Going Beyond the Music”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories