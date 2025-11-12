Rebecca Hiza’s Newly Released "Worship Unveiled" is an Inspiring Exploration of Worship as a Lifelong Response to God Beyond Songs and Stage

“Worship Unveiled: Going Beyond the Music” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Hiza offers readers a heartfelt and thought-provoking guide to understanding worship as a lifestyle, one that extends far beyond music to encompass daily devotion, spiritual growth, and authentic leadership rooted in a personal relationship with God.