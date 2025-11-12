Natasha Campbell’s Newly Released "Monet’s Rainy Day" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale About Gratitude, Imagination, and Finding Joy in Unexpected Gifts
“Monet’s Rainy Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Natasha Campbell is a delightful rhyming story that follows a spirited young girl who learns the value of thankfulness and creativity through an unexpected present from her mother.
New York, NY, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Monet’s Rainy Day”: a charming and colorful children’s story that teaches young readers about gratitude, imagination, and love. “Monet’s Rainy Day” is the creation of published author, Natasha Campbell, who lives a vibrant life in Southwest Georgia with her five children and three grandchildren. She loves writing stories that transform them into whimsical characters, placing them in situations with unconventional solutions.
Campbell shares, “Mom gave Monet a gift she didn’t expect.
Monet found that gift hard to accept.
Instead of being bratty, mean, and ungrateful,
Monet chooses to be fun, creative, and thankful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Natasha Campbell’s new book invites children to see that joy can be found in any situation, even a rainy day. With rhythm, humor, and heart, Campbell delivers a story that encourages positive attitudes and creative thinking, perfect for bedtime reading or classroom discussions about gratitude and kindness.
Consumers can purchase “Monet’s Rainy Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Monet’s Rainy Day”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
