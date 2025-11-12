Tina M. Moore’s New Book, "The Last Days with the Two Witnesses," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Prophecy of the Two Witnesses from the Book of Revelation
New York, NY, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tina M. Moore, a teacher and basketball coach for over twenty years in the East Texas area, where she currently resides, has completed her most recent book, “The Last Days with the Two Witnesses”: a stunning deep dive into the two witnesses prophesied to be a part of the end times in Revelation, and the author’s interpretation of this concept as a metaphor for the church.
“Paul wrote to Timothy concerning the dangers of the last days in which we live: ‘But understand this, that in the last days, dangerous times [of great stress and trouble] will come [difficult days that will be hard to bear].’ Although darkness covers the earth and a mist of darkness is over the people, the Lord will rise upon His two witnesses, the two olive trees of Revelation 11 whose oil brings light for the Church to see by in these last days,” writes Moore. “The pressure from the world’s system of witchcraft (Babylon) will crush God’s two anointed ones, favorably emitting the golden oil to the nations of the world. The testimonies of these two end-time prophets will bear witness to the power of the gospel as they are given the grace to prevail over the things they suffer. They will bear the fruit of the kingdom (from the metaphorical tree of life), and their lives will produce evidence that God’s power is with them to destroy the wicked (serpent) seed. They will be living proof of God’s authority to trample on serpents and scorpions and over all the power of the enemy (Luke 10:19).”
Published by Fulton Books, Tina M. Moore’s book will enlighten readers on the recurring concept of the two witnesses discussed in the Book of Revelation, shedding light on an essential part of the end times and the heralds of God’s power over sin.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Last Days with the Two Witnesses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
