Everett L.R. Asher’s New Book, "Blood Begets Blood," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Continues the Fight Against the Nocturnal in the Land of Calisine
Monclova, OH, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Everett L.R. Asher, a writer, amateur historian, and storyteller, has completed his most recent book, “Blood Begets Blood”: a compelling and riveting tale set in the fantasy world of Calisine that centers around the ongoing fight against Enoch the Nocturnal following the defeat over the Skithik people.
“In the world of Calisine, the Song of War rages on,” writes Asher. “After the defeat of Telrokas and his Skithik slave masters, Esta Desidarius and Sana Nailo must now look to the horizon beyond and take the fight directly to the Traitor Hand, Enoch the Nocturnal. Though they have dealt a decisive blow in eliminating one of Enoch’s most prized generals, their path is not as clear.
“In the wake of their victory, Thalyssra of the Hallowedbrooke has infiltrated one of the Nocturnal’s strongholds and steals the invasion plans as recompense for failing to prevent Prince Vedus’s fall to her mother’s allure. She seeks to have a direct hand in aiding the new Hands of Silthar in their campaign of blood.
“Two years have passed since their victory over the Skithik, and now they must begin preparations for the Second Blood Crusade to bring the Nocturnal to justice. The stage is set, the players are laid out, and the call of blood lingers in the air of the wounded continent of Calisine.”
Published by Fulton Books, Everett L.R. Asher’s book is a follow-up to his previous novel, “Children of Silthar”, and promises to deliver more of the incredible world-building and pulse-pounding suspense fans of the series have come to love. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Blood Begets Blood” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Blood Begets Blood” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
