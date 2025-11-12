Author David Henry Niemann’s New Book, "My Best Friend Fred: The Real-Life Adventures of Fred and Uncle Dave," Explores the Bond Between the Author and His Brother’s Dog
Recent release “My Best Friend Fred: The Real-Life Adventures of Fred and Uncle Dave” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Henry Niemann is a charming collection of true stories that follows the author and his brother’s dog, Fred, revealing the special bond they had as they shared countless adventures and heartfelt moments together.
Grand Island, NY, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Henry Niemann, a veteran of the US Army who currently resides in Grand Island, New York, has completed his new book, “My Best Friend Fred: The Real-Life Adventures of Fred and Uncle Dave”: a captivating series of short stories that recount all sorts of adventures shared between the author and his brother’s dog, revealing that “man’s best friend” is not only a common phrase but a true sentiment.
David Henry Niemann, born in Buffalo, New York, has served in the US Army as a military policeman with a sentry dog, Baron, in Vietnam. He worked at Chevrolet, Tonawanda, for thirty-seven years and owned a restaurant named Malones in Kenmore, New York, for thirty years. He has traveled all over the US for thirty years, playing softball for the Powerhouse Plant 6 Softball Team of Buffalo, New York.
“Many of us have pet dogs that we adore, and this is a perfect book for anyone to read, especially with their children, to share the love of dogs,” writes Niemann. “This book will take you on countless adventures with ‘Uncle Dave’ and Fred, showing how they became best friends. You’ll also see how lucky I was to share this unique journey with Fred through my stories.
“Fred came to Nick, Dave’s brother, as a six-weed-old puppy from Maine. At the time, we had no idea how much Fred would impact our lives and the lives of many others over the next 11 years. As time passed, it became clear that Fred had a purpose in coming into our lives, bringing love, joy, and smiles to everyone he met. Fred would go out of his way to meet people, and people would go out of their way to meet Fred.
“As you read, you’ll discover that our family learned Fred was a very special dog sent to us from HEAVEN!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Henry Niemann’s engaging series will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on each story of friendship and love that Fred shared everywhere he went. With colorful artwork and a beautiful message of companionship between man and canine, “My Best Friend Fred” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Proceeds from “My Best Friend Fred” will be donated to support animal shelters in and around the Buffalo, NY area.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “My Best Friend Fred: The Real-Life Adventures of Fred and Uncle Dave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
