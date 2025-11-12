Author David Henry Niemann’s New Book, "My Best Friend Fred: The Real-Life Adventures of Fred and Uncle Dave," Explores the Bond Between the Author and His Brother’s Dog

Recent release “My Best Friend Fred: The Real-Life Adventures of Fred and Uncle Dave” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Henry Niemann is a charming collection of true stories that follows the author and his brother’s dog, Fred, revealing the special bond they had as they shared countless adventures and heartfelt moments together.