Author William T. Daniels’s Book, "Who Is This God? Just a Few of Some of the Many Things We Should Know About God," Brings About an In-Depth Relationship with God
Recent release “Who Is This God? Just a Few of Some of the Many Things We Should Know About God” from Covenant Books author William T. Daniels encourages readers to connect deeply with scripture.
Somers Point, NJ, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William T. Daniels, who was born in Vineland, New Jersey, on March 15, 1960, has completed his new book, “Who Is This God? Just a Few of Some of the Many Things We Should Know About God”: a spiritual letter that presents a model of learning or bringing its readers to the point of learning and acknowledging who is this God, thereby giving an understanding and the ability to immediately answer this general question for themselves, and giving them the ability to do the same for others when asked.
Author William T. Daniels grew up in Philadelphia, where most of his early education took place, from kindergarten through ninth grade. He and his immediate family moved back to New Jersey, where he did not complete high school, only up to eleventh grade. However, he did acquire a GED while in the military. Years later, he acquired bachelor’s degrees in psychology and applied behavioral science.
He spent most of his gainful employment life working in the behavioral health field. He held some caseworker positions and was eventually drawn to working with elderly citizens nearing the end of their lives.
He is a born-again Christian child of God and has been for many years. However, up until about five years ago, he gave up on backsliding and now takes his faith and belief seriously, being convicted in, and to, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Author William T. Daniels writes, “One day, I was talking with my pastor when he asked the question, ‘Who is this God?’ We were discussing God’s goodness, and when he presented the question, it was as if he didn’t know the answer. I didn’t want to say anything because God is many things: justice, mercy, love, and righteousness. He is also spiritual, and no one, I believe, can limit God to just one clear fact of complete goodness. But then he asked the question again, this time exhibiting a sense of wonder and a little distress. I was by no means alarmed, but the answer to this question struck me as one requiring an answer at any point, or anytime, when put to someone—especially a Christian child of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William T. Daniels’s new book helps readers strengthen their connections to God.
Readers can purchase “Who Is This God? Just a Few of Some of the Many Things We Should Know About God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
