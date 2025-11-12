Author Diane Gilstrap’s New Book, "Moms: Made in His Image," Takes Readers Through the Ways That Mothers in the Bible and History Portray the Characteristics of God
Recent release “Moms: Made in His Image” from Covenant Books author Diane Gilstrap is an inspirational text that highlights the enormity of the love of God through comparison of mothers with scripture and real-life examples.
San Antonio, TX, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Gilstrap, a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Engineering, has completed her new book, “Moms: Made in His Image”: a unique look at the divine attributes of God as embodied in the beauty, strength, and love of mothers.
Author Diane Gilstrap is the mother of three grown children and grandmother to two and counting. She has had a multitude of different jobs while residing in eight different states. In her working life, she had various jobs, including (but not limited to) civil engineer, logging engineer, administrative assistant, office manager, middle school math teacher, and interface management operator. Music was a large part of her early life as she sang in choirs and played in bands and handbell choirs, even eventually participating in community theater performances.
After she became a Christian, she became a licensed Foursquare pastor for a time and is currently pursuing renewing that license. She was a part-time tutor for several years (a lot easier than teaching middle school!) and now tutors full-time. In that capacity, she is often able to mentor her students and has even gained some additional children and grandchildren. As one of her daughters put it, she loves kids and animals and currently lives with four cats, as well as loving on and feeding strays and petting any other animal that she can.
This book is the result of over thirty years of reflection, learning how to be a mother, and growing closer to the God of the Bible.
Gilstrap writes, “Mothers. Our relationships with them vary over our lives, but we are rarely indifferent to them. They are the first person that we interact with, the ones who bring us into the world. They’re the ones to whom we turn when we’re young and the ones with whom we struggle during our teenage years. For women, she’s the one we find ourselves turning into, and for men, the ones we measure our spouses against. Even though they are less than perfect, they inspire deep feelings of loyalty.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane Gilstrap’s new book helps readers connect more deeply with God.
Readers can purchase “Moms: Made in His Image” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
