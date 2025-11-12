Author Shelia Crumpley’s New Book, "Choose Joy: You're Fabulous," Follows a Young Girl Who is Taught to Choose Joy Even When Difficult Things Happen to Her
Recent release “Choose Joy: You're Fabulous” from Covenant Books author Shelia Crumpley is a charming story of a young girl named Rosie who experiences all sorts of disappointments and struggles. In each of these moments, Rosie is reminded that she can always choose joy and appreciate her life no matter how difficult things may seem.
Flower Mound, TX, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shelia Crumpley, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who taught preschool for fifteen years, has completed her new book, “Choose Joy: You're Fabulous”: a heartfelt story of a young girl who learns a valuable lesson about learning to choose joy even when things don’t go her way.
“‘Choose Joy: You’re Fabulous!’ is a book that everyone can get excited about,” writes Crumpley. “Throughout this story, Rosie learns the true meaning of joy. She discovers that joy is not just an emotion that we feel but a choice that we can make ourselves. Rosie begins her day with the first of many lessons, where she is faced with feelings of anger, sadness, happiness, embarrassment, and even disappointment. With each experience, Rosie comes to realize that it is okay to have feelings, but no matter what our day brings, we can always choose joy.
“Every day is a gift from God. Always remember, when you are having a bad day and things just seem to be going wrong, you can choose joy and count your blessings. It’s your choice.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shelia Crumpley’s new book is sure to delight young readers as they follow along on Rosie’s journey, discovering the importance of choosing joy no matter what life may throw their way.
Readers can purchase “Choose Joy: You're Fabulous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
