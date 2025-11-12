Author Shelia Crumpley’s New Book, "Choose Joy: You're Fabulous," Follows a Young Girl Who is Taught to Choose Joy Even When Difficult Things Happen to Her

Recent release “Choose Joy: You're Fabulous” from Covenant Books author Shelia Crumpley is a charming story of a young girl named Rosie who experiences all sorts of disappointments and struggles. In each of these moments, Rosie is reminded that she can always choose joy and appreciate her life no matter how difficult things may seem.