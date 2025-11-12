Author Bernardo Gutierrez, MD’s New Book, “PRONÓSTICO: PRINCIPIOS Y PRÁCTICA,” Calls for a More Personalized Approach to Medicine to Better Meet Individual Patient Needs
Recent release “PRONÓSTICO: PRINCIPIOS Y PRÁCTICA” from Page Publishing author Bernardo Gutierrez, MD is a Spanish-language guide for doctors to better understanding the individual needs of patients, thereby providing them with personalized care and attention that they may otherwise be denied based on standard protocols, thus providing a higher level of care.
Orlando, FL, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bernardo Gutierrez, MD, a now-retired physician who, for many years, was an assistant professor of medicine and worked in the field for nearly fifty years, has completed his new book, “PRONÓSTICO: PRINCIPIOS Y PRÁCTICA”: an enlightening Spanish-language guide that aims to help doctors provide better care by helping them base their medical decisions based on an individual basis with their patients, versus standard care that leaves gaps in the way patients are treated.
Author Bernardo Gutierrez, MD began practicing cardiology for nearly ten years, including a residency at Abood Shaio Hospital in Bogotá, Colombia, after graduating in the top five of his class from Javeriana University in Bogotá, Colombia, in 1972. He then immigrated to the United States in 1985, completing a residency in internal medicine at St. Luke's Hospital, followed by a fellowship in geriatrics at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Saint Louis University in Missouri in 1991. For the next thirty years, Dr. Gutierrez practiced in the United States in a variety of settings, including teaching hospitals, individual practices, Veterans Affairs, occupational medicine, emergency departments, acute care, intensive care, specialized units, nursing homes, and hospice care. In his spare time, the author enjoys fishing, shooting, traveling, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
“El objetivo principal de este libro es proporcionarles a los médicos una manera sencilla y fácil de usar el pronóstico, para poder personalizar la atención brindada a sus pacientes de acuerdo a sus fortalezas y debilidades específicas, determinadas por su edad y antecedentes médicos, en vez de tratarlos con protocolos estandarizados, creados por entidades regulatorias y la industria, y así evitar más dolor, costos y sufrimiento innecesarios,” writes Dr. Gutierrez. “Al hacerlo, los médicos pueden recuperar el control de la atención médica dada a los pacientes.
“Además, a través de la revisión de los diferentes aspectos científicos del proceso de pronóstico, el libro puede aclarar muchas de las creencias comunes que tiene nuestra sociedad con respecto al tiempo que los humanos pueden vivir, la imposibilidad de la inmortalidad, la incapacidad del sistema médico para curar todas las enfermedades y el hecho de que el resultado óptimo del envejecimiento perfecto es la muerte.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bernardo Gutierrez, MD’s enlightening manual will help reinvigorate medical professionals by reminding them to lead with a patient-centric attitude, allowing them to connect on a human level that will lead to more optimal and engaging care.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “PRONÓSTICO: PRINCIPIOS Y PRÁCTICA” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
