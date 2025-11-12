Author Bernardo Gutierrez, MD’s New Book, “PRONÓSTICO: PRINCIPIOS Y PRÁCTICA,” Calls for a More Personalized Approach to Medicine to Better Meet Individual Patient Needs

Recent release “PRONÓSTICO: PRINCIPIOS Y PRÁCTICA” from Page Publishing author Bernardo Gutierrez, MD is a Spanish-language guide for doctors to better understanding the individual needs of patients, thereby providing them with personalized care and attention that they may otherwise be denied based on standard protocols, thus providing a higher level of care.