Author Glenda Phillips’s New Book "Soca Treats: Til Death Do Them Part" Continues the Story of Two Friend Groups Whose Lives Become Forever Entwined While in Soca Treats
Recent release “Soca Treats: Til Death Do Them Part” from Page Publishing author Glenda Phillips is a stirring novel that follows the continuing story of Alyssa, Maxi, and Felise and their new friends from their trip to Soca Treats as they face new challenges and must continue to rely on each other and their faith to see them through.
Wilmington, DE, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Glenda Phillips, a loving grandmother who retired from New York City employment after thirty years and is now living in Delaware, has completed her new book, “Soca Treats: Til Death Do Them Part”: a compelling new entry in the author’s “Soca Treats” saga that follows a group of friends who must weather life’s storm with the help of each other’s support.
“‘Til Death Do Them Part’ further takes you into the chaos that has arisen with our characters in a constant test of faith and trust in each other,” writes Phillips.
“Alyssa, Maxi, and Felise are steadfast and excited about the success of their last fundraiser for the year, despite the chaos, while Cameron, his children, and close friends are striving to survive a miscarriage, hospitalization, more deaths, and the arrest of our villainous Vanessa and her husband, Kaleef.
“So sit back, get reacquainted, and venture back into this saga to see how our characters are still leaning on their faith and each other.”
Published by Page Publishing, Glenda Phillips’s captivating tale will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in times of trouble, as well as the power one can find in the bonds of faith and friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Soca Treats: Til Death Do Them Part" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
