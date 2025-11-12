Author Septimus Paul’s New Book, "Frank Bellamy: Sophia on the Run: Series 3," Finds Mafia Boss Frank Bellamy Helping a Woman Who Once Vowed to Kill Him
Recent release “Frank Bellamy: Sophia on the Run: Series 3” from Page Publishing author Septimus Paul is a gripping novel that centers around Mafia boss Frank Bellamy, whose life is disrupted when Sophia, a woman from his past, re-enters his life. Pursued by all sorts of criminal organizations, Sophia seeks out Frank’s help before her past finally catches up to her.
Cary, IL, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Septimus Paul, a native of Trinidad who holds an MA in history from Howard University, Washington, DC, a PhD from the University of Illinois–Chicago, and taught for three decades, has completed his new book, “Frank Bellamy: Sophia on the Run: Series 3”: a stirring crime thriller that follows a Mafia boss who must help a former sworn enemy survive after she returns and disrupts his world once more.
“Just when Frank Bellamy began sleeping with both eyes closed, Sophia Akshah reentered his life, pursued by the CIA, Russian Mafia, Iranians, the Russian government, and the sheikhs of Oman,” writes Septimus. “The Angel of Death cannot outrun the trail of mayhem from her deadly past. Desperately needing help, she turns to Bellamy, a man she once vowed to kill. Both she and Bellamy had already agreed to a truce negotiated by a North Korean drug lord.
“Meanwhile, Bellamy, a Mafia boss in Washington, DC, holds significant influence with the FBI and DEA. They had agreed to a plan to limit the importation of heroin and opium into the United States. Sophia’s reappearance threatens the delicate balance Bellamy has with the New York Mafia, DEA, FBI, and the Korean drug lord. She is on the run and struggling to maintain control of her poppy-growing and opium business in Afghanistan. She is forced to do what she does best—resorting to violence and betrayal to survive.
“Her escapades force her to interact with the Taliban of Afghanistan, the Italian Mafia, South American drug cartels, the North Korean government, the Iranian ayatollahs, and the Russian secret service. Her path will be paved with dead bodies.
“Tensions escalate as Sophia accuses Bellamy of betrayal, leading to a deadly confrontation in Colombia, South America, where one of them may not survive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Septimus Paul’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this thrilling tale, where danger and suspense lurk around every corner. But as the walls close in, will Frank be able to help Sophia, or will they both become each other’s undoing?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Frank Bellamy: Sophia on the Run: Series 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Just when Frank Bellamy began sleeping with both eyes closed, Sophia Akshah reentered his life, pursued by the CIA, Russian Mafia, Iranians, the Russian government, and the sheikhs of Oman,” writes Septimus. “The Angel of Death cannot outrun the trail of mayhem from her deadly past. Desperately needing help, she turns to Bellamy, a man she once vowed to kill. Both she and Bellamy had already agreed to a truce negotiated by a North Korean drug lord.
“Meanwhile, Bellamy, a Mafia boss in Washington, DC, holds significant influence with the FBI and DEA. They had agreed to a plan to limit the importation of heroin and opium into the United States. Sophia’s reappearance threatens the delicate balance Bellamy has with the New York Mafia, DEA, FBI, and the Korean drug lord. She is on the run and struggling to maintain control of her poppy-growing and opium business in Afghanistan. She is forced to do what she does best—resorting to violence and betrayal to survive.
“Her escapades force her to interact with the Taliban of Afghanistan, the Italian Mafia, South American drug cartels, the North Korean government, the Iranian ayatollahs, and the Russian secret service. Her path will be paved with dead bodies.
“Tensions escalate as Sophia accuses Bellamy of betrayal, leading to a deadly confrontation in Colombia, South America, where one of them may not survive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Septimus Paul’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this thrilling tale, where danger and suspense lurk around every corner. But as the walls close in, will Frank be able to help Sophia, or will they both become each other’s undoing?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Frank Bellamy: Sophia on the Run: Series 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories