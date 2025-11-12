Author Septimus Paul’s New Book, "Frank Bellamy: Sophia on the Run: Series 3," Finds Mafia Boss Frank Bellamy Helping a Woman Who Once Vowed to Kill Him

Recent release “Frank Bellamy: Sophia on the Run: Series 3” from Page Publishing author Septimus Paul is a gripping novel that centers around Mafia boss Frank Bellamy, whose life is disrupted when Sophia, a woman from his past, re-enters his life. Pursued by all sorts of criminal organizations, Sophia seeks out Frank’s help before her past finally catches up to her.