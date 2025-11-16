Omni shell Limited’s Next-Generation Solid-State Batteries Expected to Enter Small-Scale Production by 2027 (omnicore V1)
Omni Shell Limited will begin small-scale solid-state battery production in 2027, bridging research and industrial application. The new cells deliver up to 40% higher energy density, faster charging (80–90% in 10–20 min), improved safety with easier recycling. Prototypes achieving 500 Wh/kg enable ranges over 1,200 km. Over 1,000 experts are refining production and cost structures, positioning solid-state technology as a safer, faster, and more sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
Ontario, Canada, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This pilot phase is intended to bridge the gap between research and industrial application, providing valuable experience for future large-scale production.
The new battery generation offers several key advantages over conventional lithium-ion cells. Solid-state batteries deliver up to 40% higher energy density, are more thermally stable, and therefore require less cooling. They can also be charged much faster - reaching 80 to 90% capacity in just 10 to 20 minutes. Recycling is simplified as well, since solid-state designs rely on more stable and less reactive materials, making reuse and recovery more efficient and environmentally friendly.
Prototypes with an energy density of around 500 Wh/kg have already demonstrated driving ranges of over 1,200 kilometers (about 750 miles) on a single charge - a major leap forward compared to current electric vehicle batteries.
Further work is still required to optimize production methods, supply chains, and cost structures. Over 1,000 specialists are currently involved in advancing the technology toward limited industrial production by 2027.
In the long run, solid-state batteries have high potential to become the new norm in electric mobility and energy storage, combining higher performance, greater safety, faster charging, and more sustainable recycling options than today's lithium-ion technologies.
The new battery generation offers several key advantages over conventional lithium-ion cells. Solid-state batteries deliver up to 40% higher energy density, are more thermally stable, and therefore require less cooling. They can also be charged much faster - reaching 80 to 90% capacity in just 10 to 20 minutes. Recycling is simplified as well, since solid-state designs rely on more stable and less reactive materials, making reuse and recovery more efficient and environmentally friendly.
Prototypes with an energy density of around 500 Wh/kg have already demonstrated driving ranges of over 1,200 kilometers (about 750 miles) on a single charge - a major leap forward compared to current electric vehicle batteries.
Further work is still required to optimize production methods, supply chains, and cost structures. Over 1,000 specialists are currently involved in advancing the technology toward limited industrial production by 2027.
In the long run, solid-state batteries have high potential to become the new norm in electric mobility and energy storage, combining higher performance, greater safety, faster charging, and more sustainable recycling options than today's lithium-ion technologies.
Contact
Omni Shell LimitedContact
Shabbir Malek
+44 203 769 0742
https://omnishellltd.com
Shabbir Malek
+44 203 769 0742
https://omnishellltd.com
Categories