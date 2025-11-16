Omni shell Limited’s Next-Generation Solid-State Batteries Expected to Enter Small-Scale Production by 2027 (omnicore V1)

Omni Shell Limited will begin small-scale solid-state battery production in 2027, bridging research and industrial application. The new cells deliver up to 40% higher energy density, faster charging (80–90% in 10–20 min), improved safety with easier recycling. Prototypes achieving 500 Wh/kg enable ranges over 1,200 km. Over 1,000 experts are refining production and cost structures, positioning solid-state technology as a safer, faster, and more sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries.