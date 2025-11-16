Omni Shell Ltd. in Advanced Negotiations with Automakers, Parking Operators, and Delivery Services on Wireless EV Charging

Omni Shell Ltd. is in advanced talks with global automakers, parking operators, and logistics firms to deploy its Omni Wave Series Array 3 wireless EV charging system. The AI-optimized, cable-free technology enables automatic charging with near-zero energy loss. Partnerships aim to set unified standards and expand adoption across fleets and consumers, positioning Omni Shell as a leader in efficient, scalable, and cost-effective e-mobility infrastructure.