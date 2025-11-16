Omni Shell Ltd. in Advanced Negotiations with Automakers, Parking Operators, and Delivery Services on Wireless EV Charging
Omni Shell Ltd. is in advanced talks with global automakers, parking operators, and logistics firms to deploy its Omni Wave Series Array 3 wireless EV charging system. The AI-optimized, cable-free technology enables automatic charging with near-zero energy loss. Partnerships aim to set unified standards and expand adoption across fleets and consumers, positioning Omni Shell as a leader in efficient, scalable, and cost-effective e-mobility infrastructure.
Ontario, Canada, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As global demand for wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates, Omni Shell Ltd. announced it is in advanced negotiations with several international partners, including leading automakers, parking operators, and logistics providers, to deploy its next-generation charging technology.
Omni Shell’s goal is to deliver a simpler, more cost-effective, and future-proof charging infrastructure that enhances efficiency and reduces operational complexity for e-mobility and fleet operators worldwide.
At the center of these talks is the Omni Wave Series Array 3, Omni Shell’s breakthrough wireless charging system that enables vehicles to charge automatically when parked over a pad -completely cable-free. The system uses AI-driven energy optimization to reduce losses to near zero, achieving maximum charging efficiency at lower cost than traditional plug-in chargers.
Industry sources indicate Omni Shell is collaborating closely with Chinese automakers, parking infrastructure developers, and delivery service operators to establish unified standards for wireless charging. These standards are expected to simplify adoption across both commercial fleets and private EV owners, positioning Omni Shell as a global leader in next-generation mobility infrastructure.
Fleet and delivery operators stand to gain significant benefits: vehicles can be charged automatically during loading and unloading cycles, minimizing downtime and boosting operational productivity.
An independent industry analyst commented:
“The collaboration between automakers, parking networks, and logistics firms reflects a coordinated approach to e-mobility infrastructure. Omni Shell’s technology could emerge as the industry standard for wireless EV charging - offering lower costs, faster deployment, and exceptional energy efficiency.”
Omni Shell has confirmed ongoing discussions but has not disclosed specific contract details. However, industry insiders project the initiative could represent multi-billion-dollar potential in global markets.
With its combination of technological innovation, strategic partnerships, AI-enhanced performance, and affordability, Omni Shell is positioned to become a driving force in the future of urban and commercial e-mobility.
About Omni Shell Ltd.
Omni Shell Ltd. is a Toronto-based technology company specializing in advanced energy and wireless charging systems for electric vehicles and smart mobility infrastructure. The company’s mission is to make clean energy accessible, efficient, and seamlessly integrated into daily life through innovation and global collaboration.
Contact
Omni Shell Limited
Shabbir Malek
+44 203 769 0742
https://omnishellltd.com
