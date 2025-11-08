Xitron Announces Winner of K2 Workflow Giveaway at PRINTING United Expo
Budget Printing Center of Tallahassee, Florida, Receives Complete K2 Workflow Bundle
Ann Arbor, MI, November 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, today announced the winner of its K2 Workflow Bundle Sweepstakes, held during PRINTING United Expo in Orlando, Florida. The grand prize, valued between $30,000 and $35,000, was awarded to Budget Printing Center of Tallahassee, Florida.
Accepting the prize was Tom Wiegand, who recently retired after owning Budget Printing since 2000. Rather than sell the company, Wiegand placed the business in a trust for his employees, ensuring long-term continuity and stability for the team that helped build its success.
“Tom’s commitment to his people is extraordinary,” said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. “It’s a perfect reflection of the values we share with our customers, investing in the future and ensuring independence for the next generation. We’re thrilled that K2 will be part of Budget Printing’s next chapter.”
Wiegand attended PRINTING United in person, making the four-hour drive from Tallahassee to Orlando to see K2 demonstrated firsthand before entering the giveaway. The prize includes a full K2 Workflow software package, computer platform, on-site installation and training, and a one-year support agreement.
“When we designed K2, our goal was to give printers complete control of their workflow without the uncertainty of subscriptions or vendor dependency,” added Bret Farrah, Executive Vice President at Xitron. “Tom’s story about securing his company’s future aligns perfectly with K2’s mission: empowering print businesses to own their technology and their destiny.”
Built to replace aging and subscription-based systems such as Kodak Prinergy, Fujifilm XMF, Agfa Apogee, and Heidelberg Prinect, K2 is a modern PDF-first workflow featuring preflight, integrated imposition, PDF-based trapping, ink remapping, and Harlequin Core technology, among a plethora of other features. Available only as a perpetual license, K2 allows customers to own the software outright, maintaining complete operational control and long-term cost predictability.
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems to drive the prepress industry's most popular output devices and digital presses. A subsidiary of Hybrid Software, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer with more than 45,000 RIP installations worldwide. Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. www.xitron.com
Accepting the prize was Tom Wiegand, who recently retired after owning Budget Printing since 2000. Rather than sell the company, Wiegand placed the business in a trust for his employees, ensuring long-term continuity and stability for the team that helped build its success.
“Tom’s commitment to his people is extraordinary,” said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. “It’s a perfect reflection of the values we share with our customers, investing in the future and ensuring independence for the next generation. We’re thrilled that K2 will be part of Budget Printing’s next chapter.”
Wiegand attended PRINTING United in person, making the four-hour drive from Tallahassee to Orlando to see K2 demonstrated firsthand before entering the giveaway. The prize includes a full K2 Workflow software package, computer platform, on-site installation and training, and a one-year support agreement.
“When we designed K2, our goal was to give printers complete control of their workflow without the uncertainty of subscriptions or vendor dependency,” added Bret Farrah, Executive Vice President at Xitron. “Tom’s story about securing his company’s future aligns perfectly with K2’s mission: empowering print businesses to own their technology and their destiny.”
Built to replace aging and subscription-based systems such as Kodak Prinergy, Fujifilm XMF, Agfa Apogee, and Heidelberg Prinect, K2 is a modern PDF-first workflow featuring preflight, integrated imposition, PDF-based trapping, ink remapping, and Harlequin Core technology, among a plethora of other features. Available only as a perpetual license, K2 allows customers to own the software outright, maintaining complete operational control and long-term cost predictability.
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems to drive the prepress industry's most popular output devices and digital presses. A subsidiary of Hybrid Software, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer with more than 45,000 RIP installations worldwide. Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. www.xitron.com
Contact
XitronContact
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
Categories