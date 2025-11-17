LingQ Launches Urdu on World Urdu Day
Urdu learners can now immerse themselves in real podcasts, videos, and stories on LingQ's award-winning platform.
Vancouver, Canada, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LingQ, the leading language learning platform known for its innovative input-based approach, announces the addition of Urdu on World Urdu Day, November 9.
Urdu is one of the world’s most widely spoken languages with 240 million speakers and it is the national language of Pakistan. The language features vocabulary derived from Persian, Arabic, and Turkish. While Spoken Urdu is highly similar to Hindi, written Urdu is similar to Arabic and Persian.
With LingQ, Urdu learners explore authentic materials like podcasts, news articles, videos, and books, all with interactive tools that make learning the language more natural and enjoyable. Anything online can be imported into your LingQ Urdu library as learning material.
The addition of Urdu brings the number of languages available on LingQ to 53, making the platform one of the most diverse.
"I look forward to studying Urdu on LingQ, which already has Hindi, Punjabi and Gujarati," says Steve Kaufmann, polyglot and co-founder of LingQ. "With Urdu I can take advantage of my prior knowledge of the Persian writing system to get started learning a language very close to Hindi. Maybe I will tackle the Hindi writing system later."
Why Learn Urdu on LingQ?
Immersive Content: Access thousands of hours of authentic Urdu material, from music and movies to news articles and YouTube videos.
Interactive Learning Tools: Instantly translate new words and phrases, save vocabulary, and track your progress.
Community Support: Connect with a global community of Urdu learners and native speakers.
Mobile & Web Access: Learn anytime, anywhere with LingQ’s cross-platform apps.
Urdu is now available on LingQ's web platform, as well as on iOS and Android devices. For more information and to start your Urdu language journey, visit www.lingq.com.
About LingQ
Since 2002, LingQ has helped millions learn languages. Ranked the most effective language app by an independent team of researchers at Compare Language Apps, LingQ’s content-based system offers over 50 languages to learners around the globe. With one of the largest language libraries of authentic and interesting content and thousands of hours of lesson audio, there is something for everyone on LingQ. Learners can also customize their learning by turning any content they find online into lessons.
LingQ users have access to online tutors, a global language community forum, community writing exchange, and integrated SRS vocabulary review tools. To ensure success and keep learners accountable and motivated, LingQ measures everything on the comprehensive statistics page.
Contact
Elle Lebel
778-839-3102
www.lingq.com
