Future Horizons to Release "Navigate and Advocate: A Parent's Guide to the Special Education Process from a Mom and a Professional" Written by Tisha Eisenhuth
Arlington, TX, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Do you think your child might have a disability and needs a school evaluation, but you don’t know where to start? Do you find the special education process with all the meetings and excessive terminology to be overwhelming? This guide can help.
The power tools needed to help build and execute a successful plan for your child are all included in this manual.
These include understanding:
•basic federal and state laws,
•documentation,
•how the process works,
•your rights as a parent,
•the value of teamwork,
•how to maintain high but realistic expectations,
•plus, IEP meeting tips!
The author’s unique perspective has been shaped by both personal and professional experiences, and in collaborating with school personnel through both roles.
Her passion for helping other parents through the complexities of special education and supporting students of all abilities shines through in Navigate and Advocate.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
