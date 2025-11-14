POP Publishing Expands Global Reach for Indie Authors
POP Publishing, a leading independent publishing company, is breaking new ground for indie authors by dramatically expanding its global distribution network. With access to 39,000 retailers and libraries worldwide.
Atlanta, GA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- POP Publishing, a leading independent publishing company, is breaking new ground for indie authors by dramatically expanding its global distribution network. With access to 39,000 retailers and libraries worldwide, authors can now get their books into the hands of readers across the globe—without giving up rights or creative control.
Indie authors often face barriers when trying to distribute their work internationally. POP Publishing’s new global distribution initiative removes those barriers, making it easier than ever for authors to reach top platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Tolino, Bookbeat, and many more.
“Independent authors deserve the opportunity to have their work discovered everywhere,” said Shannon Anderson, founder of POP Publishing. “We’ve designed a seamless system that handles publishing, formatting, and global distribution, so authors can focus on writing while their stories reach readers worldwide.”
POP Publishing’s global expansion empowers authors to maintain full rights and control over their work while benefiting from comprehensive support at every stage of the publishing process. By connecting with readers through thousands of retail and library channels, authors can grow their audience, increase visibility, and make their mark on the international stage.
“This is more than distribution—it’s about giving every author a global platform,” added Shannon “From digital stores to library networks, we’re helping indie authors tell their stories to readers everywhere.”
For more information on worldwide distribution opportunities through POP Publishing, visit www.POPPublishing.
Schedule a free call at www.IamReadyToWrite.com
About POP Publishing:
POP Publishing is an independent publishing company dedicated to helping authors bring their stories to life and reach readers globally. Through comprehensive publishing services and a vast distribution network, POP Publishing empowers authors to maintain creative control while expanding their reach across continents.
Media Contact:
Amanda Preston
POP Publishing
hello@poppublishing.com
404-836-7047
Indie authors often face barriers when trying to distribute their work internationally. POP Publishing’s new global distribution initiative removes those barriers, making it easier than ever for authors to reach top platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Tolino, Bookbeat, and many more.
“Independent authors deserve the opportunity to have their work discovered everywhere,” said Shannon Anderson, founder of POP Publishing. “We’ve designed a seamless system that handles publishing, formatting, and global distribution, so authors can focus on writing while their stories reach readers worldwide.”
POP Publishing’s global expansion empowers authors to maintain full rights and control over their work while benefiting from comprehensive support at every stage of the publishing process. By connecting with readers through thousands of retail and library channels, authors can grow their audience, increase visibility, and make their mark on the international stage.
“This is more than distribution—it’s about giving every author a global platform,” added Shannon “From digital stores to library networks, we’re helping indie authors tell their stories to readers everywhere.”
For more information on worldwide distribution opportunities through POP Publishing, visit www.POPPublishing.
Schedule a free call at www.IamReadyToWrite.com
About POP Publishing:
POP Publishing is an independent publishing company dedicated to helping authors bring their stories to life and reach readers globally. Through comprehensive publishing services and a vast distribution network, POP Publishing empowers authors to maintain creative control while expanding their reach across continents.
Media Contact:
Amanda Preston
POP Publishing
hello@poppublishing.com
404-836-7047
Contact
POP PublishingContact
Shannon Anderson
404-836-7047
www.poppublishing.com
Shannon Anderson
404-836-7047
www.poppublishing.com
Categories