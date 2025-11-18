Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career by Cathy Alfandre to Launch November 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Cathy Alfandre, career coach and resume expert, unveils Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career (Publish Your Purpose, 2025). Drawing on 20+ years of coaching, she exposes seven types of destructive leaders and offers practical strategies to rebuild confidence, communicate effectively, and chart a healthier career path. Grounded in empathy and real stories, this guide empowers professionals to heal, grow, and thrive.