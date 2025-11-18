Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career by Cathy Alfandre to Launch November 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Cathy Alfandre, career coach and resume expert, unveils Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career (Publish Your Purpose, 2025). Drawing on 20+ years of coaching, she exposes seven types of destructive leaders and offers practical strategies to rebuild confidence, communicate effectively, and chart a healthier career path. Grounded in empathy and real stories, this guide empowers professionals to heal, grow, and thrive.
Hartford, CT, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Career coach and resume expert Cathy Alfandre launches her transformative new book, Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career (Publish Your Purpose, 2025). Available in hardcover (ISBN 979-8-88797-194-0), paperback (ISBN 979-8-88797-193-3), and eBook (ISBN 979-8-88797-195-7), this practical and compassionate guide offers hope and direction to professionals suffering under a destructive leader.
Drawing on her 20+ years of coaching experience and her work with clients across industries, Alfandre calls attention to this pervasive problem and highlights seven types of “malignant managers,” from the overtly abusive to the subtly undermining. Through real-life stories and the inspiring voices of those who have “been there,” she illuminates the devastating emotional, physical, and professional toll these managers can take—and how to break free.
This is not a one-size-fits-all survival manual. It’s a lifeline for those who feel stuck, silenced, or sidelined. Whether they’re staying in their role or preparing to leave, Alfandre equips readers with specific strategies, tools, and actionable advice to rebuild confidence, communicate effectively, chart a path forward, and avoid landing in another damaging work environment in the future.
In addition to her decades of experience as a coach, and her prior work in the corporate, public, and non-profit sectors, Alfandre holds an MBA and MILR from Cornell, a BA from Yale, and multiple coaching and writing certifications. Her clients include executives, leaders, creatives, and professionals across functions, levels, and industries. Her approach is grounded in empathy, results, and a deep belief in each person’s ability to thrive.
Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager is more than a book—it’s a guide, a companion, and a call to action. It reminds readers that they are not alone, that their experience is real, and that healing, growth, and change are possible.
Get your copy at your favorite bookseller or order now on Bookshop.org.
Learn more about Cathy Alfandre and her work at www.cathyalfandre.com or connect with her on Linkedin.
About Publish Your Purpose: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, Publish Your Purpose is committed to elevating voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We partner with authors from diverse backgrounds to publish books that make a meaningful impact.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: November 7, 2025, 164 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
Hardcover: ISBN 979-8-88797-194-0 — $27.99
Paperback: ISBN 979-8-88797-193-3 — $17.99
eBook: ISBN 979-8-88797-195-7 — $9.99
