QNAP Launches TS-h2477AXU-RP: 24-bay ZFS NAS Optimized for High-Speed Storage and Resilient Backup
Taipei, Taiwan, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today introduced the TS-h2477AXU-RP, an enterprise ZFS NAS designed to meet the growing demand for high performance, reliability, and flexible I/O expansion. With twenty-four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays, dual M.2 PCIe Gen 5 slots, three PCIe Gen 4 slots, and redundant power supplies, the TS-h2477AXU-RP also includes built-in 2.5GbE and 10GbE ports—offering organizations a high-speed, centralized storage platform that supports diverse workloads and mission-critical operations.
“In response to diverse business needs, enterprises often evaluate NAS solutions by considering a combination of performance, stability, and long-term scalability.” said Alex Shih, Product Manager at QNAP. “The TS-h2477AXU-RP delivers exceptional processing power, massive storage capacity, and a wide range of expansion options, including M.2 SSDs, GPUs, and 25GbE network cards, making it ideal for demanding applications such as virtualization, 4K/8K video editing, and long-term backup. It helps organizations build future-ready IT infrastructure that supports sustainable growth.”
Key Features
▪️Enterprise-grade ZFS reliability
Delivers self-healing capabilities, inline deduplication, compression, SnapSync-based disaster recovery, and WORM data protection, ensuring data integrity and immutability. Optimized for SSD performance in critical workloads.
▪️8-core AMD performance with integrated graphics
Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7000 series 8-core/16-thread processor and integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics for hardware-accelerated processing. Supports up to 192 GB of DDR5 memory and optional ECC RAM.
▪️Triple PCIe Gen 4 slots for maximum expandability
Supports 25GbE NICs, GPUs, QM2 cards, or storage expansion cards, enabling scalable upgrades for networking, compute power, and capacity.
▪️Petabyte-scale storage potential
Supports QNAP’s SAS, PCIe, and SATA JBOD enclosures, empowering businesses to scale storage as data demands grow.
▪️Built-in 2.5GbE and 10GbE networking with 25GbE expandability
Includes dual 2.5GbE and dual 10GbE ports, with support for 25GbE upgrades via PCIe Gen 4. Port Trunking aggregates bandwidth and enables network failover for uninterrupted high-throughput operations.
▪️Redundant power for uninterrupted operations
Dual redundant power supplies minimize downtime risks and ensure system availability during power failures.
▪️Long-term availability until 2030
Available through 2030, offering predictable lifecycle planning and long-term reliability for enterprise deployment.
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
