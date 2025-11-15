RX's COSME WEEK TOKYO 2026 Opens Access to Worldwide Beauty Products and Domestic Formulations
COSME Week TOKYO 2026 (Jan 14–16) at Tokyo Big Sight hosts 750 exhibitors from 23 regions. It spotlights Japanese innovations, advanced skincare tech, and global beauty trends—from OEM to finished products.
Tokyo, Japan, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- COSME Week TOKYO 2026 will take place from January 14 (Wednesday) to January 16 (Friday), 2026, at the Tokyo Big Sight, as the global cosmetics and beauty industry continues to expand and diversify. Organized by RX, the event serves as a meeting point for manufacturers, buyers, and professionals seeking insight into emerging technologies and market trends.
The Exhibitor & Product Directory for 2026, which lists participating companies and details of products to be showcased during the event, is now available for industry stakeholders preparing for the show.
Focus on Japanese Formulations and Innovation
COSME Week TOKYO 2026 will showcase products developed through scientific research and traditional practices. Exhibitors will feature formulations using locally sourced materials, including dextran derivatives for moisturising and skin barrier support. Collagen extracted from fish scales will also be presented for use in cosmetics and cell culture applications.
Researchers and manufacturers will share developments aimed at advancing cosmetic and beauty technology and will reflect ongoing efforts to integrate research-based solutions into beauty products.
Featured Innovations in Skincare, Cosmetic and Beauty Technology
Exhibitors in the Finished Products/OEM category will present skincare items formulated with Japanese organic raw materials and a non-heated placenta extraction method. Products designed for sensitive skin will also be introduced, utilising nanotechnology to micronise ingredients and enhance moisture delivery to the stratum corneum. These developments reflect ongoing efforts to integrate advanced techniques into skincare manufacturing.
The exhibition will further highlight beauty devices that apply stem cell culture supernatant and serums through a plasma-equipped machine, noted as a first in the industry. Participating companies aim to demonstrate how these technologies contribute to product performance and application. Attendees will have the opportunity to observe and evaluate these innovations directly on the show floor.
A Global Beauty Showcase Under One Roof
With 750 exhibitors representing 23 countries and regions, the exhibition will include companies from Asia, Europe, and other markets, covering categories such as Korean beauty products and European brands.
The exhibitor directory features companies across the cosmetics value chain, including raw material suppliers, OEM/ODM manufacturers, and ready-made cosmetics providers. Exhibitor directory list includes companies such as Lashest Japan Co., Ltd., Meito CO., LTD., CosMED Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. alongside international participants like iMiNE CO., LTD., INOPRO, and Shanghai Coachchem Technology Co., Ltd.
Exhibitors will present products spanning skincare, haircare, makeup, beauty equipment, and raw materials. To find out more about exhibitors, keynote speakers, and conference schedule, visit the official website: https://www.cosme-week.jp/hub/en-gb/about/ct.html
