Advanced Supply Chain Analytics from Log-hub, Now Accessible to Everyone, for Free
From network design and warehouse and inventory planning to CO₂ emissions analysis and demand forecasting, advanced supply chain analytics and optimization is now within everyone’s reach. With Log-hub’s latest offering, professionals across logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG and consulting can simulate, optimize, and visualize their supply chains using real project data, at no cost.
Supply chain optimization has traditionally required expensive licenses or short trial access. Now, users can run network design scenarios, compare greenfield and brownfield options, test EV adoption, and analyze CO2 emissions, all with full app functionality and without time limits.
Log-hub’s portfolio includes more than 30 AI-powered apps for route optimization, inventory and warehouse planning, transport cost analysis, and more, enabling anyone to experiment with real-world challenges and make data-driven decisions faster.
Hands-on learning, real impact
Professionals can work directly in an Excel-friendly environment, simulating what-if scenarios and building use cases that reflect their actual operations. Whether it’s designing a resilient logistics network, testing delivery routes, or identifying ways to reduce carbon footprint, users can turn insights into action instantly.
Built for accessibility and transparency
This new model reflects Log-hub’s mission to make data-driven supply chain optimization open and inclusive. Every user has access to the same analytical and visualization capabilities used by leading global enterprises, with a fair-use calculation cap ensuring consistent performance for all.
“Our goal is to democratize supply chain analytics,” said Alexander Sigmund, CTO of Log-hub. “Anyone should be able to explore their network, simulate change, and find smarter, greener ways to operate without cost barriers.”
About Log-hub AG
Log-hub empowers organizations to transform complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through intuitive Supply Chain Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI solutions, customers enhance visibility, optimize route planning, and design resilient, cost-efficient networks. Founded in Switzerland in 2017, and with a team of 50+ experts across Europe, the US, and India, Log-hub blends Swiss precision with global logistics expertise to deliver intelligent, scalable solutions. Today, the company supports over 180 organizations worldwide and has surpassed 30,000 downloads of its apps, underscoring strong industry adoption and demand for smarter supply chain optimization.
Contact
Log-hubContact
Milica Malinovic
+381658030898
log-hub.com
