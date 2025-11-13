Author Harry Zackrison’s New Book, “THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY BROUGHT UP TO DATE FOR LIGHTING CONTROLS, EMERGENCY, AND COMPUTER ROOM LIGHTING,” is Released
Recent release “THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY BROUGHT UP TO DATE FOR LIGHTING CONTROLS, EMERGENCY, AND COMPUTER ROOM LIGHTING” from Page Publishing author Harry Zackrison is a comprehensive overview of the fundamentals of value engineering, current advancements in the lighting industry, and the challenges mankind faces in the prospect of terraforming Mars in the wake of the global climate crisis.
Williamsburg, VA, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harry Zackrison, a registered professional engineer in electrical engineering, as well as a certified value engineer, has completed his new book, “THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY BROUGHT UP TO DATE FOR LIGHTING CONTROLS, EMERGENCY, AND COMPUTER ROOM LIGHTING”: an enlightening guide that explores recent advancements in lighting technology for controls, emergency systems, and computer rooms.
Author Harry Zackrison has specialized in electrical power engineering and security design and has been a civilian government contractor in private practice for fifty-six years. He has worked extensively throughout the United States, Africa, and Southeast Asia as well as many other countries, performing work for every branch of our military and each of the government confidential agencies requiring the highest security clearances. His work has included both military bases, foreign and domestic, and our embassies and chancelleries worldwide.
In “THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY BROUGHT UP TO DATE FOR LIGHTING CONTROLS, EMERGENCY, AND COMPUTER ROOM LIGHTING,” author Harry Zackrison splits his work into five main topics he focuses on, beginning with covering the basic fundamentals of electrical engineering and mathematical fundamentals. Zackrison then explores the essence of value engineering, followed by a deeper analysis and insight into the ramifications of global environmental change. An initial practical and alternative in-depth approach to preliminarily preparing the terraforming of the planet Mars is also discussed, followed by a historical analysis of the history of the lighting industry and where it is at in the modern era.
“In our endeavors to emphasize good lighting design and lighting techniques, we overlook how to electrically connect, switch, dim, and control that lighting, which is equally important,” writes Zackrison. “The cost of the lighting design is directly related to and dependent on the wiring techniques. The projected aesthetics and image making the lighting system can project are also a direct function of how those lighting fixtures and that light system is controlled or dimmed or both.
“I am hoping that this publication will help prevent some of these mishaps and enlighten the engineering design, building, and operating personnel of the various causes and effects of these problems and methods of preventing them from happening again.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harry Zackrison’s enlightening series will take readers on a fascinating in-depth discussion into the electrical engineering and lighting space, offering professional advice on the state of modern lighting and both its challenges and triumphs alongside modern advancements.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY BROUGHT UP TO DATE FOR LIGHTING CONTROLS, EMERGENCY, AND COMPUTER ROOM LIGHTING" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
