Author Valentiney Christmas’s New Book, "The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted," Follows a Basset Hound’s Journey to Find Her Forever Home

Recent release “The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted” from Page Publishing author Valentiney Christmas is a charming tale that centers around Snacks, a basset hound who loves snacking more than anything else. In this story, Snacks recounts her adoption journey to find her new human mom.