Author Valentiney Christmas’s New Book, "The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted," Follows a Basset Hound’s Journey to Find Her Forever Home
Recent release “The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted” from Page Publishing author Valentiney Christmas is a charming tale that centers around Snacks, a basset hound who loves snacking more than anything else. In this story, Snacks recounts her adoption journey to find her new human mom.
New York, NY, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Valentiney Christmas, who holds a bachelor’s degree in science and currently resides in the Pittsburgh area of Pennsylvania, has completed her new book “The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted”: a heartfelt tale that centers around a basset hound’s journey to find her new home and family.
“Snacks the Basset Hound is a kindhearted, loving, adventurous little pup who just can’t help but find her herself in mischief that will have you laughing out loud!” writes Valentiney. “In this book, through perseverance and kindness, Snacks meets new friends and has many funny adventures on her journey to finding her forever home. Bring your courage and come along for the adventure with us!”
Published by Page Publishing, Valentiney Christmas’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Snacks’ journey to find her new home and make brand new friends along the way. With colorful artwork to help bring Valentiney’s story to life, “The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted” is sure to delight young readers and dog lovers alike, making it a beloved new addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Snacks the Basset Hound is a kindhearted, loving, adventurous little pup who just can’t help but find her herself in mischief that will have you laughing out loud!” writes Valentiney. “In this book, through perseverance and kindness, Snacks meets new friends and has many funny adventures on her journey to finding her forever home. Bring your courage and come along for the adventure with us!”
Published by Page Publishing, Valentiney Christmas’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Snacks’ journey to find her new home and make brand new friends along the way. With colorful artwork to help bring Valentiney’s story to life, “The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted” is sure to delight young readers and dog lovers alike, making it a beloved new addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Misadventures of Snackie Basset: Snacks Gets Adopted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories