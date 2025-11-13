Author Harry Blackmon’s New Book, "Mission: Evacuate Shaba," is a Compelling Tale That Follows an Army Reservist Who is Sent to Rescue American Hostages in Africa
Recent release “Mission: Evacuate Shaba” from Page Publishing author Harry Blackmon is a gripping thriller that follows the story of a U.S. Army reservist who, with the involvement of the CIA, is thrust into a high-stakes mission to rescue American hostages in Africa, only to find danger awaiting the rescue team at every turn.
Silver Spring, MD, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harry Blackmon has completed his new book, “Mission: Evacuate Shaba”: a stirring tale of an American Army reservist who is sent to Africa in order to rescue American hostages with the help of the CIA.
Author Harry Blackmon was born in Washington, DC, raised in Maryland, and graduated from Auburn University where he received his commission as a second lieutenant in the Army as an infantry officer. He trained at Fort Benning to go to Vietnam. After receiving his discharge from the Army, he returned to Washington, DC, joining an Army Reserve unit while working in Washington as a project manager for many major commercial office, retail, government, and foreign embassy construction projects.
Blackmon shares, “The reservist transfers to another unit with some difficulty until the CIA gets involved as his association with a civil affairs unit, associated with the 82nd Airborne, has benefits they can utilize. Soon, he is jumping from a plane in Africa to assist in saving American hostages.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harry Blackmon’s enthralling tale is written in the first person to help readers feel as if they are the novel’s protagonists, describing what is happening in the moment and experiencing everything in real time. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Mission: Evacuate Shaba” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Mission: Evacuate Shaba” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
