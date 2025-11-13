Author Harry Blackmon’s New Book, "Mission: Evacuate Shaba," is a Compelling Tale That Follows an Army Reservist Who is Sent to Rescue American Hostages in Africa

Recent release “Mission: Evacuate Shaba” from Page Publishing author Harry Blackmon is a gripping thriller that follows the story of a U.S. Army reservist who, with the involvement of the CIA, is thrust into a high-stakes mission to rescue American hostages in Africa, only to find danger awaiting the rescue team at every turn.