Author Steven Paul Amodio’s New Book, "A New Life from The Ashes," is a Powerful Memoir Describing How the Lord Saved the Author and Put Him on His Intended Path
Recent release “A New Life From The Ashes” from Covenant Books author Steven Paul Amodio is a poignant and compelling account that reveals how the author’s faith and connection to God helped to save him from a life of pain and struggles. Through sharing his story, Amodio reveals how Christ helped to guide him back towards the light despite being lost in the darkness for so long.
Middletown, CT, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steven Paul Amodio, an ordained pastor and youth pastor who has written children’s adventure stories in youth ministry, has completed his new book, “A New Life From The Ashes”: a riveting autobiographical account that highlights how the author’s faith provided him with a lifeline to survive the difficulties he faced at home while growing up.
“When a forest fire burns frantically through the woods, it burns everything in its path,” writes Amodio. “Rotting trees, dead animals—everything is consumed and purged. But once the smoke clears and the ashes cool, hope is restored. In time, a new sprout pushes through the ashes. New life. God brings new life from our hurts and burns if we seek Him with all our hearts. Jesus came to ‘seek and to save that which was lost.’ God has a new life for you—a new life from your ashes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven Paul Amodio’s new book is a potent account that explores how God can transform anyone’s life, providing a path and purpose even to his most lost children. Deeply personal and emotionally honest, “A New Life From The Ashes” is a must-read for anyone struggling with their own challenges, offering a candid look at how Christ can be a powerful conduit for change.
Readers can purchase “A New Life From The Ashes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“When a forest fire burns frantically through the woods, it burns everything in its path,” writes Amodio. “Rotting trees, dead animals—everything is consumed and purged. But once the smoke clears and the ashes cool, hope is restored. In time, a new sprout pushes through the ashes. New life. God brings new life from our hurts and burns if we seek Him with all our hearts. Jesus came to ‘seek and to save that which was lost.’ God has a new life for you—a new life from your ashes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven Paul Amodio’s new book is a potent account that explores how God can transform anyone’s life, providing a path and purpose even to his most lost children. Deeply personal and emotionally honest, “A New Life From The Ashes” is a must-read for anyone struggling with their own challenges, offering a candid look at how Christ can be a powerful conduit for change.
Readers can purchase “A New Life From The Ashes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories