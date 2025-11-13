Author Steven Paul Amodio’s New Book, "A New Life from The Ashes," is a Powerful Memoir Describing How the Lord Saved the Author and Put Him on His Intended Path

Recent release “A New Life From The Ashes” from Covenant Books author Steven Paul Amodio is a poignant and compelling account that reveals how the author’s faith and connection to God helped to save him from a life of pain and struggles. Through sharing his story, Amodio reveals how Christ helped to guide him back towards the light despite being lost in the darkness for so long.