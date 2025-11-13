Authors Sung Cha and Margaret Yates’s New Book, "Living Your Best Life 101," Provides Godly Context to Common Adages That People Often Live Their Lives by

Recent release “Living Your Best Life 101” from Covenant Books authors Sung Cha and Margaret Yates is a collection of common adages that have been passed down through the ages and adopted as mantras in daily life. With each adage, Cha and Yates offer a faith-based perspective to help interpret these adages in a way that honors God.