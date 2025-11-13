Authors Sung Cha and Margaret Yates’s New Book, "Living Your Best Life 101," Provides Godly Context to Common Adages That People Often Live Their Lives by
Recent release “Living Your Best Life 101” from Covenant Books authors Sung Cha and Margaret Yates is a collection of common adages that have been passed down through the ages and adopted as mantras in daily life. With each adage, Cha and Yates offer a faith-based perspective to help interpret these adages in a way that honors God.
Lewisville, NC, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sung Cha and Margaret Yates have completed their new book, “Living Your Best Life 101”: a fascinating series of adages that mankind often lives by, offering a God-centric approach to these phrases to provide new insight and appreciation for these common sayings.
Author Sung Cha is a successfully retired business entrepreneur after nearly four decades of owning and operating his own businesses, with over two decades of experience in consulting and teaching businesses on management and operations. He has taught Christian Apologetics for over twenty years, with an emphasis on the sciences of biology, chemistry, and physics, showing proof for Creationism. He has developed curricula for multiple classes in business as well as for works for Christ, including “Discovering One’s Calling and Purpose in Life”, with an emphasis on equipping Christians to take their calling into the world.
Co-author Margaret Yates is a retired schoolteacher who has been married for thirty-eight years to her wonderful husband. She has two children and two grandchildren. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and began her career as a bank auditor. After twenty years in this career, she decided to make a change and earned her teaching credential. Margaret taught elementary students and found technology to be vital in the classroom. After retiring from teaching after twenty-one years, Margaret designed and developed the website www.discoverourGod.com to help others access Sung Cha’s Apologetics class.
“Throughout history, numerous adages have been passed down through the ages,” write Cha and Yates. “Some fade away, while others resurface, influenced by shifting societal trends and viewpoints. As human beings, we often hear or repeat these sayings, sometimes adopting them as our own mantra and identity in life. We do this because each person holds certain beliefs, rooted in what they perceive to be true and correct. However, this can sometimes lead to an unsatisfactory life, especially if one’s understanding of truth is incorrect or skewed by bias.
“This book was written with one focus: to explore these adages from a perspective that places God at the center, rather than man. How would we interpret and understand these familiar sayings when viewed through a lens of divine wisdom?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sung Cha and Margaret Yates’s new book will help readers gain new insights and wisdom by reflecting on these famous quotes from a Godly and Christlike perspective. With renewed understanding, readers will be able to live their lives more fully, with a clearer perspective on their true purpose to help them truly achieve their best life.
Readers can purchase “Living Your Best Life 101” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
