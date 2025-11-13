Author Sarah Atkinson’s New Book, "That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny," is a Charming Collection of Two Short Stories That Share Important Life Lessons for Young Readers

Recent release "That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny" from Newman Springs Publishing author Sarah Atkinson is a riveting collection of two short stories that follows young children who learn valuable life lessons. In one, a young girl learns the importance of listening to her inner voice telling her to help others, while in the other, a young boy learns about the power of choice.