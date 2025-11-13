Author Sarah Atkinson’s New Book, "That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny," is a Charming Collection of Two Short Stories That Share Important Life Lessons for Young Readers
Recent release "That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny" from Newman Springs Publishing author Sarah Atkinson is a riveting collection of two short stories that follows young children who learn valuable life lessons. In one, a young girl learns the importance of listening to her inner voice telling her to help others, while in the other, a young boy learns about the power of choice.
Deer, AR, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Atkinson has completed her new book, "That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny": a captivating collection of two short stories designed to inspire and uplift young readers while teaching valuable lessons.
In “That Little Voice,” the first story, a young girl decides to listen to the little voice in her head and help out others around her. From a new student on the first day of school to an elderly man and a homeless puppy, readers will discover how the young girl’s small simple actions make a big difference in these three lives.
The second story, “The Lucky Penny,” centers around a young boy who finds a penny he believes will bring him luck. But after a day of disappointments and consequences, he loses his penny and realizes an important discovery about the concept of luck and how his choices can affect his life.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sarah Atkinson’s engaging tales will resonate with readers of all ages as they follow along on these uplifting and educational stories. With vibrant artwork to help bring Atkinson’s stories to life, “That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “That Little Voice,” the first story, a young girl decides to listen to the little voice in her head and help out others around her. From a new student on the first day of school to an elderly man and a homeless puppy, readers will discover how the young girl’s small simple actions make a big difference in these three lives.
The second story, “The Lucky Penny,” centers around a young boy who finds a penny he believes will bring him luck. But after a day of disappointments and consequences, he loses his penny and realizes an important discovery about the concept of luck and how his choices can affect his life.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sarah Atkinson’s engaging tales will resonate with readers of all ages as they follow along on these uplifting and educational stories. With vibrant artwork to help bring Atkinson’s stories to life, “That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "That Little Voice & The Lucky Penny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories