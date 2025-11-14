Author Kyle J. Matthews’s New Book, "The Sea Slave: A True Story," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Thirty Years Working in Commercial Fishing

Recent release “The Sea Slave: A True Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kyle J. Matthews is a captivating autobiographical account that documents the three decades the author spent aboard the open sea working in commercial fishing, and the challenges he faced while attempting to escape his past traumas rather than confront them.