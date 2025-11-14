Author Kyle J. Matthews’s New Book, "The Sea Slave: A True Story," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Thirty Years Working in Commercial Fishing
Recent release “The Sea Slave: A True Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kyle J. Matthews is a captivating autobiographical account that documents the three decades the author spent aboard the open sea working in commercial fishing, and the challenges he faced while attempting to escape his past traumas rather than confront them.
Fairhaven, MA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kyle J. Matthews has completed his new book “The Sea Slave: A True Story”: a riveting memoir that chronicles the author’s time spent in commercial fishing across thirty years, and the struggles he endured that brought him back to his faith.
“I was once told by a psychiatrist that I had to write down on paper all the things in my past that haunted me. Things that I thought were normal were acts that were inhumane and wrong,” writes Matthews. “After I wrote everything I could think of, I kept going through my life. I have God in my life today. I give all of my thanks to his glory, to break through from the chains that were holding me in bondage.
“The only way God will start forgiving me is if I start forgiving other people. But most of all, I must forgive myself.
“As children, we all loved adventures growing up. The adventure, for me, started as a casual glance at the ocean and the fishing boats being prepared for their next adventure. That common experience became something that impacted my life in ways I never imagined.
“This is a true story about me as a boy on an adventure that lasted thirty years on the sea.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kyle J. Matthews’s enthralling tale will leave readers breathless as they follow along on the author’s journey at sea, and the hardships he and his crew faced. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Sea Slave: A True Story” is a spellbinding testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Sea Slave: A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
