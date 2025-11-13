Author Amelia Overett’s New Book, "Survival and Release of the Dragonfly," Explores How the Author Survived Her Trials and Triumphs in Life with God by Her Side
Recent release "Survival and Release of the Dragonfly" from Newman Springs Publishing author Amelia Overett is a poignant and thought-provoking account that chronicles the author’s journey overcoming extreme traumas. Finding the strength to pull through by using her “Dragonfly Experiences”, she now knows that this enabled her to share her story to help other people overcome their tragedies. With each step, Overett never loses sight of her connection to God, who helped carry her through it all.
New York, NY, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amelia Overett has completed her new book, "Survival and Release of the Dragonfly": a stirring, faith-based memoir that documents the author’s varied journey through her many adventures, exploring the life lessons and unforgettable moments that have come to define her alongside her unwavering trust in God’s plan for her.
“Keeping God first place, has gotten me through both good times and bad... Always,” writes Overett. “So... never understanding why I have traveled this very challenging path in life... it’s starting to be clear, I can now see the vast variety and amount of people everywhere that I can reach, help survive, and see the light!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amelia Overett’s engaging series (the first of many) will captivate readers, inviting them to put God first in their lives just as the author has in order to face whatever challenges life may present. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Survival and Release of the Dragonfly” weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Survival and Release of the Dragonfly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Keeping God first place, has gotten me through both good times and bad... Always,” writes Overett. “So... never understanding why I have traveled this very challenging path in life... it’s starting to be clear, I can now see the vast variety and amount of people everywhere that I can reach, help survive, and see the light!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amelia Overett’s engaging series (the first of many) will captivate readers, inviting them to put God first in their lives just as the author has in order to face whatever challenges life may present. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Survival and Release of the Dragonfly” weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Survival and Release of the Dragonfly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories