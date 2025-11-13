Author Amelia Overett’s New Book, "Survival and Release of the Dragonfly," Explores How the Author Survived Her Trials and Triumphs in Life with God by Her Side

Recent release "Survival and Release of the Dragonfly" from Newman Springs Publishing author Amelia Overett is a poignant and thought-provoking account that chronicles the author’s journey overcoming extreme traumas. Finding the strength to pull through by using her “Dragonfly Experiences”, she now knows that this enabled her to share her story to help other people overcome their tragedies. With each step, Overett never loses sight of her connection to God, who helped carry her through it all.