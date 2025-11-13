"Paradise Abandoned" is a Forthcoming Novel That Was Written Almost Six Years Ago by the Human Being Formally Known as Ian Alexander Hutchins
Paradise Abandoned is the debut novel from Ian Alexander Hutchins, an author who has been repeatedly trying and failing to get published for the better part of the last fifteen years. The forthcoming novel was written in just a little over a year, but due to the “decline of the publishing industry” per the author’s own opinion, the book would have otherwise never seen the light of day had they not essentially ruined their entire life in order to have the book forced out into the world.
Knoxville, TN, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The novel holds nothing back”, states the author, “Even going so far as to begin the story by introducing all of its main characters and getting into the plot as quickly as possible. The author continues: “This is how stories used to be, that was until terrible, self-important “authors” ruined it for everyone with their high fantasy, low effort works that have no story and too many characters without any characterization to speak of. The author concludes: “1000 pages of no story and bad characters should be a crime punishable by death…I hate most if not all modern authors”. All quotes attributed to Ian Alexander Hutchins.
Published by Fulton Books, Paradise Abandoned is poised to end the YA genre and strongly encourages readers and writers to demand better of one another as well as themselves. The novel is not exciting nor is it a page turner; it was written in a laborious fashion to anger the reader, thus enticing them to continue. All hype flags have burned, and no declarations regarding the work will retain any value going forward. The author waited and it never started, alas, you were warned. Paradise Abandoned is the only novel of its kind; written across the cover of every copy in invisible letters for none to see: “READ AT YOUR OWN RISK”.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “PARADISE ABANDONED” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
