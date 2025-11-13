"Paradise Abandoned" is a Forthcoming Novel That Was Written Almost Six Years Ago by the Human Being Formally Known as Ian Alexander Hutchins

Paradise Abandoned is the debut novel from Ian Alexander Hutchins, an author who has been repeatedly trying and failing to get published for the better part of the last fifteen years. The forthcoming novel was written in just a little over a year, but due to the “decline of the publishing industry” per the author’s own opinion, the book would have otherwise never seen the light of day had they not essentially ruined their entire life in order to have the book forced out into the world.