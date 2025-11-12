Shadea’ Renee Devoe’s Newly Released "The Good Good Shepherd" is an Inspiring and Faith-Filled Narrative That Explores Jesus Christ and His Love for His Followers

“The Good Good Shepherd” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shadea’ Renee Devoe is a heartfelt exploration of Jesus Christ’s nature and His guidance for believers. The book encourages young readers to embrace His salvation and share the Good News with others.