Shadea’ Renee Devoe’s Newly Released "The Good Good Shepherd" is an Inspiring and Faith-Filled Narrative That Explores Jesus Christ and His Love for His Followers
“The Good Good Shepherd” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shadea’ Renee Devoe is a heartfelt exploration of Jesus Christ’s nature and His guidance for believers. The book encourages young readers to embrace His salvation and share the Good News with others.
Lauderhill, FL, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Good Good Shepherd”: an uplifting and spiritually enriching book that introduces young readers to the true nature of Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God. “The Good Good Shepherd” is the creation of published author, Shadea’ Renee Devoe.
Devoe shares, “The Good Good Shepherd is not just a book. It’s an introduction to the true nature of Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God. The readers and I represent His sheep. Our Shepherd leads us to salvation and has freed us from the kingdom of darkness. As His followers, it is our duty to share this Good News with the ones who are lost, so they can become found, in Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shadea’ Renee Devoe’s new book offers readers a meaningful reflection on faith, guidance, and the power of Christ’s love in an endearing and accessible manner.
Consumers can purchase “The Good Good Shepherd” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Good Good Shepherd”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
