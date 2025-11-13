Rachelle Smith’s Newly Released "Ike" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating God’s Love
“Ike” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachelle Smith follows a playful little orange ball of fluff as he discovers joy, friendship, and the love of God, offering young readers ages three to five a gentle introduction to faith and kindness.
Moundridge, KS, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ike”: an engaging story for preschoolers about friendship and God’s love. “Ike” is the creation of published author, Rachelle Smith, a dedicated wife and mother of five who resides in Kansas.
Smith shares, “Ike is a little orange ball of fluff. Follow Ike along in a story about what he enjoys doing and about God’s love that he wants to share with you and his friends. This story is for readers of all ages but specifically written for a young age category of three to five. We hope this story entertains you and your children and gives you all a wonderful insight to the love God has for each of you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachelle Smith’s new book features artwork crafted by Robert McKey. McKey is a resident of Colorado and is currently engaged to be married to his future wife, Jayme.
Consumers can purchase “Ike” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ike”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
