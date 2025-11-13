Loretta D. Leonard’s Newly Released "Four Sisters Solve a Mystery" is an Engaging and Heartfelt Christian Mystery Novel About Family, Faith, and Resilience
“Four Sisters Solve a Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loretta D. Leonard is a compelling story that follows four sisters as they navigate grief, uncover family secrets, and grow closer through faith, courage, and love.
New York, NY, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Four Sisters Solve a Mystery”: an inspiring and suspenseful novel that explores the bonds of family, the challenges of grief, and the power of faith. “Four Sisters Solve a Mystery” is the creation of published author, Loretta D. Leonard, who grew up on a Colorado farm, learning about livestock and enjoying horseback riding, rodeos, and 4-H activities like sewing, cooking, and knitting. Writing came naturally to her, but she only began pursuing a book at age fifty-three after finding an encouraging website. Inspired by a friend’s request for a wholesome story, she wrote her novel guided by her faith, hoping readers will enjoy the journey alongside her characters.
Leonard shares, “Four Sisters Solve a Mystery is about family, grief, love, and uncovering family secrets. Follow along as Morgan, Stevie, Tammy Jo, and Rhonda reconnect over tragedy and loss. The story will take you into four very different lives that are connected more closely than any of them realize.
Join their families as they watch the sisters come together again and become a family. They each overcome jealousy, envy, and fears of inadequacy as they must depend on one another to solve the horrible mystery that is thrust upon them, all while trying to deal with their grief.
Meet the men in their lives, who are grateful to know one another and the lovely women they are with. They watch as the sisters come together in strength and courage in this story. The bonds that form are grounded in their united belief in God’s love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loretta D. Leonard’s new book combines heartfelt storytelling with suspenseful mystery, offering readers a journey of faith, family, and hope.
Consumers can purchase “Four Sisters Solve a Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Four Sisters Solve a Mystery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
