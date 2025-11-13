L. G. Bruce-Thurman’s Newly Released "The Best Christmas" is a Heartfelt Children’s Tale Celebrating Love, Friendship, and the True Spirit of the Holiday Season

“The Best Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. G. Bruce-Thurman is a touching story set in the 1920s that captures the innocence of childhood, the bond between a girl and her dog, and the enduring magic of Christmas memories that shape a lifetime.