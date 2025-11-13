L. G. Bruce-Thurman’s Newly Released "The Best Christmas" is a Heartfelt Children’s Tale Celebrating Love, Friendship, and the True Spirit of the Holiday Season
“The Best Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. G. Bruce-Thurman is a touching story set in the 1920s that captures the innocence of childhood, the bond between a girl and her dog, and the enduring magic of Christmas memories that shape a lifetime.
Prairie Home, MO, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Best Christmas”: a warm and nostalgic story reminding readers of the simple joys of family, faith, and friendship during the holiday season. “The Best Christmas” is the creation of published author, L. G. Bruce-Thurman, who was raised in the hills above the Petite Saline Creek, where it flows into the Missouri River. Throughout her adult life, Linda has written a number of short stories, always remembering the days of her childhood—a time before telephones and televisions. She fondly recalls the good times building forts in the woods, exploring Bruce Cave, and playing with the family’s cats and dogs. This is her first published children’s book.
Bruce-Thurman shares, “Jeanie, an only child living on her grandparents’ farm in the 1920s, shares a special bond with her best friend, her dog Buckie. This story is about one extraordinary Christmas that may be Jeanie’s and Buckie’s last.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. G. Bruce-Thurman’s new book offers readers a tender glimpse into a bygone era filled with wonder, compassion, and heartfelt lessons. Through Jeanie’s story, readers of all ages will be reminded of the importance of love, loyalty, and cherishing every precious moment.
Consumers can purchase “The Best Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Best Christmas”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories