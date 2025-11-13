J. Yescas’s Newly Released "The Seven Seals Revealed" is an Enlightening Exploration of Biblical Prophecy and the Mysteries of Revelation

“The Seven Seals Revealed” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Yescas is a thought-provoking study that brings clarity and understanding to one of the Bible’s most challenging books, offering readers a fresh perspective on the prophetic meaning of the seven seals and their connection to end-time events.