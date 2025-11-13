J. Yescas’s Newly Released "The Seven Seals Revealed" is an Enlightening Exploration of Biblical Prophecy and the Mysteries of Revelation
“The Seven Seals Revealed” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Yescas is a thought-provoking study that brings clarity and understanding to one of the Bible’s most challenging books, offering readers a fresh perspective on the prophetic meaning of the seven seals and their connection to end-time events.
New York, NY, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Seven Seals Revealed”: a fascinating examination of the book of Revelation that guides readers through its complex symbols and messages with clarity and insight. “The Seven Seals Revealed” is the creation of published author, J. Yescas, a native Californian and dedicated husband of nearly forty years who enjoys hiking and kayaking in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains. He loves good food of all types and growing his own vegetables. He is also a very amateur guitar player who likes to sing and do karaoke.
Yescas shares, “If you have been stumped by the book of Revelation like I have been, then this book is for you. The book of Revelation is aptly named because it is a revealing book, and the time has come for the unsealing of its meaning. After reading this fast-paced book, you’ll be able to identify and understand what the seven seals are and what they represent. Subsequently, this understanding will unravel the mystery of the entire book of Revelation, and it will become much less mysterious and frightening and completely understandable. And so will many of the end-time prophecies in the book of Daniel with which it is inextricably linked. Enjoy the ride.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Yescas’s new book invites readers to embark on a journey of spiritual discovery and biblical insight. Through approachable language and thoughtful interpretation, Yescas helps demystify complex prophetic passages, inspiring believers to deepen their understanding of Scripture and strengthen their faith in God’s divine plan.
Consumers can purchase "The Seven Seals Revealed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Seven Seals Revealed", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
