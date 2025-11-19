KeyReach CRM Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Platform to Help Agents Work Smarter, Not Harder
KeyReach CRM, an AI-driven platform founded by Florida realtor and tech entrepreneur Odney Joseph, officially launches to empower real estate professionals with automation, lead management, and social media integration, helping agents close more deals efficiently.
Port Saint Lucie, FL, November 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KeyReach CRM, a new AI-powered real estate platform designed by Florida-based realtor and founder Odney Joseph, officially launches to transform how agents manage leads, clients, and marketing.
Built for both independent agents and small brokerages, KeyReach CRM offers a modern, all-in-one solution that combines AI automation, social media ad management, and client relationship tools — helping agents focus more on building relationships and closing deals rather than juggling multiple systems.
“Our goal was to create something simple, powerful, and made specifically for real estate professionals,” said Odney Joseph, Founder and CEO of KeyReach CRM. “We’re not just building another CRM — we’re creating a platform that adapts to how agents really work.”
KeyReach CRM integrates advanced automation tools such as AI cold email generation, smart lead scoring, and social media ad posting directly from the dashboard. The platform is currently in its beta stage, with early adopters praising its ease of use and innovation.
Built for both independent agents and small brokerages, KeyReach CRM offers a modern, all-in-one solution that combines AI automation, social media ad management, and client relationship tools — helping agents focus more on building relationships and closing deals rather than juggling multiple systems.
“Our goal was to create something simple, powerful, and made specifically for real estate professionals,” said Odney Joseph, Founder and CEO of KeyReach CRM. “We’re not just building another CRM — we’re creating a platform that adapts to how agents really work.”
KeyReach CRM integrates advanced automation tools such as AI cold email generation, smart lead scoring, and social media ad posting directly from the dashboard. The platform is currently in its beta stage, with early adopters praising its ease of use and innovation.
Contact
KeyReach CRMContact
Odney Joseph
772-812-8688
keyreachcrm.com/
Odney Joseph
772-812-8688
keyreachcrm.com/
Categories