Partum Softwares Launches Petrol Bunk Management ERP Solution
Partum Bunk Software proudly announces the launch of its powerful and comprehensive Petrol Bunk Management ERP Software, designed specifically for India’s petrol bunk operators to efficiently manage, monitor, and optimize every aspect of their fuel station operations.
Erode, India, November 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This all-in-one ERP solution enables operators to track fuel density, analyze dip charts, monitor bunk and nozzle performance, and manage fuel tanks with ease and accuracy. By combining operational precision with advanced GST compliance features, Partum Bunk Software sets a new standard for fuel station automation in India.
Key Features and Functional Highlights
1. Complete Bunk Operations Monitoring
Real-time fuel density and dip chart analysis
Tank-wise and date-wise reporting of opening, purchase, sales, and closing stocks.
Instant fuel variation reports to identify discrepancies between physical and digital. stock levels
2. GST-Compliant Financial Management
Built to align with India’s GST Council requirements, the software supports:
GST Billing and E-Invoice generation.
Auto-export of GSTR reports (JSON/Excel) for direct GST portal uploads.
A complete suite of financial reports: Day Book, Ledger, Cash Book, Bank Book, Trial Balance, Profit & Loss Account, and Balance Sheet.
3. Flexible and Hassle-Free Billing
Manage transactions effortlessly with multi-mode and configurable billing options:
Cash, Credit, Card, and UPI payments.
Customer-wise and item-wise discounting.
Indent billing, vehicle mileage tracking, and fuel-type-specific billing.
Discount slabs based on quantity.
SMS-based bill download links and customizable bill formats
4. Multi-Platform Accessibility
Available as a Cloud Web-Based, Offline Desktop, and Mobile App solution, ensuring convenience, accessibility, and reliability for petrol bunk operators across India.
5. Audit & Inventory Management Support
Comprehensive purchase, sales, and trust income/expense reports aid in audit preparation, inventory management, and GST-ready documentation, all in just a few clicks.
Why Partum Bunk Software?
Combining deep industry insight with modern ERP technology, Partum Bunk Software offers petrol bunk operators across India a unified, reliable, and compliant platform to enhance operational efficiency, accuracy, and profitability.
Contact
Partum Softwares Pvt. Ltd.
Mohan Raj
+91 9600355888
https://partumsoftwares.com/petrol-bunk-management-software/
