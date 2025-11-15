Dean’s 4,000+ Mile Seaside Shenanigans Complete - A Journey of Determination, Kindness and Heart for Boot Out Breast Cancer
Manchester, United Kingdom, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After weeks on the road, Dean Lambert, also known for his channel Monkey Dix
Adventures on YouTube, has successfully completed his epic over 4,000-mile “Seaside Shenanigans” ride around the UK coastline - all in support of Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC).
Riding his trusty Honda CT125, affectionately nicknamed “Kermit,” Dean set off
on Saturday 13 September to raise vital funds for BOBC, a charity dedicated to
funding life-saving equipment for NHS hospitals across England and Wales.
Throughout his journey, Dean faced fierce winds, relentless rain, and challenging terrain - yet his determination never faltered. Along the way, he relied on the kindness of strangers, often pitching his tent in the gardens of generous supporters who offered him food, shelter, and encouragement.
Now, after completing his full 4,000+ mile adventure, Dean has raised over £3,000 for Boot Out Breast Cancer with donations still coming in. His journey has captured hearts across the country and raised vital awareness of BOBC’s mission.
“It’s been tough at times, but every mile was worth it,” said Dean. “The people I’ve met, the stories I’ve heard, and the support I’ve received have been incredible. Knowing it’s all helping such an important cause kept me going.”
Debbie Dowie, Founder of Boot Out Breast Cancer, added: “We’re so proud of Dean and everything he’s achieved. His energy, humour and determination have been infectious, and his journey has not only raised funds but also inspired so many people along the way.”
Dean’s story is a shining example of how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they come together for a cause.
How You Can Still Support Dean and BOBC
Dean’s fundraising page remains open, and every donation helps BOBC continue its work funding cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment equipment for breast cancer units nationwide.
Donate here: JustGiving – The Seaside Shenanigans Tour for BOBC – at
https://www.justgiving.com/page/the-seaside-shenanigans-tour-for-boot-out-breastcancer
Even if you can’t donate, sharing Dean’s incredible story helps spread awareness and supports the ongoing mission to make a difference.
About Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC)
Boot Out Breast Cancer was founded with the vision that every penny raised goes
straight into hospitals. The charity funds cutting-edge equipment that helps clinicians diagnose and treat breast cancer more effectively, giving patients across England and Wales the best possible chance of recovery.
From specialist biopsy tools to advanced imaging machines, BOBC is making a real, tangible difference - powered by the passion of fundraisers like Dean and the generosity of people like you.
Donate. Share. Support. Together we can help Boot Out Breast Cancer.
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
