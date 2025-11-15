SmartAdvocate Unveils 2025 Software Release
SmartAdvocate’s 2025 release delivers major AI upgrades — multi-document summarization, automatic data population, and an in-platform AI case chat — plus a refreshed interface and enhanced billing workflows. The update boosts customization, adds new integrations, and expands tools for document, payment, and deadline management across all practice areas.
Melville, NY, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SmartAdvocate, the fully customizable legal case management software trusted by thousands of litigation firms, has announced the launch of its 2025 software release, now live for cloud clients and rolling out to server clients by appointment. Igor Selizhuk, Chief Technology Officer, introduced the update during the company’s Tech Talk webinar on October 20.
The new release introduces major upgrades to SmartAdvocate’s built-in AI tools, including multi-document summarization, automatic population of document properties, and the debut of an AI case chat, which enables users to quickly query and analyze case data directly within the system. These features further enhance case preparation and improve productivity across all practice areas.
“We continue to listen closely to our users and develop features that anticipate their evolving needs,” said Igor Selizhuk. “The 2025 release takes our AI capabilities to a new level, allowing users to summarize, categorize, and interact with case data faster than ever before.”
In addition to AI advancements, SmartAdvocate’s refreshed user interface introduces a new default display theme (LegalBlue), improved navigation, and deeper customization options Users can now tailor labels by case group or type, adjust their case toolbar, access global and case-specific recent documents, and utilize a new date calculator tool designed to simplify deadline management.
The release also delivers a major leap forward for billing and invoicing in transactional cases, offering invoice generation, approval, and distribution workflows, along with trust and client payment management, stored payment methods, and rate table overrides. A full Accounting Module is scheduled for release later this year.
Other notable updates include:
Browser-based audio playback
Enhanced User-Defined Fields (UDFs) with grids and tabs for contact cards
CSV import for UDFs and expenses
Bulk document uploads by folder
SmartAdvocate has also expanded its network of integration partners, adding a variety of specialized technology and service providers:
AnytimeAI, Attorney Share, Confido Legal, Datavative, Elevatus, Eve Legal, Injury RX, Juvo Leads, LawPro.ai, LegalPat LLC, Pivotalogic, Practice AI, Precedent, Prestige, Release Point, Supio, TechCow, and Vista Consulting LLC.
SmartAdvocate continues to set the standard for legal case management with a platform that integrates advanced automation, robust reporting, and powerful customization. The 2025 release further strengthens its position as an award-winning solution built to help law firms work smarter and more efficiently.
The new release introduces major upgrades to SmartAdvocate’s built-in AI tools, including multi-document summarization, automatic population of document properties, and the debut of an AI case chat, which enables users to quickly query and analyze case data directly within the system. These features further enhance case preparation and improve productivity across all practice areas.
“We continue to listen closely to our users and develop features that anticipate their evolving needs,” said Igor Selizhuk. “The 2025 release takes our AI capabilities to a new level, allowing users to summarize, categorize, and interact with case data faster than ever before.”
In addition to AI advancements, SmartAdvocate’s refreshed user interface introduces a new default display theme (LegalBlue), improved navigation, and deeper customization options Users can now tailor labels by case group or type, adjust their case toolbar, access global and case-specific recent documents, and utilize a new date calculator tool designed to simplify deadline management.
The release also delivers a major leap forward for billing and invoicing in transactional cases, offering invoice generation, approval, and distribution workflows, along with trust and client payment management, stored payment methods, and rate table overrides. A full Accounting Module is scheduled for release later this year.
Other notable updates include:
Browser-based audio playback
Enhanced User-Defined Fields (UDFs) with grids and tabs for contact cards
CSV import for UDFs and expenses
Bulk document uploads by folder
SmartAdvocate has also expanded its network of integration partners, adding a variety of specialized technology and service providers:
AnytimeAI, Attorney Share, Confido Legal, Datavative, Elevatus, Eve Legal, Injury RX, Juvo Leads, LawPro.ai, LegalPat LLC, Pivotalogic, Practice AI, Precedent, Prestige, Release Point, Supio, TechCow, and Vista Consulting LLC.
SmartAdvocate continues to set the standard for legal case management with a platform that integrates advanced automation, robust reporting, and powerful customization. The 2025 release further strengthens its position as an award-winning solution built to help law firms work smarter and more efficiently.
Contact
SmartAdvocateContact
Allison Rampolla
516-715-0736
www.smartadvocate.com/
Allison Rampolla
516-715-0736
www.smartadvocate.com/
Categories