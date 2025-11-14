Elizabeth Oke’s Newly Released "Victory Over Sin: A Simple Guide to Holiness" is a Practical and Inspiring Guide to Living a Victorious, Christ-Centered Life
“Victory Over Sin: A Simple Guide to Holiness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Oke offers readers a clear and encouraging roadmap for overcoming sin and embracing daily holiness through faith in Jesus Christ.
Toms River, NJ, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Victory Over Sin: A Simple Guide to Holiness”: a transformative spiritual guide designed to help believers live a life free from sin and filled with God’s grace. “Victory Over Sin: A Simple Guide to Holiness” is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Oke, a devoted wife, mother, and the founder of Everlasting Well Ministries.
Oke shares, “Discover the path to victory over sin with Victory Over Sin: A Simple Guide to Holiness. This enlightening guide emphasizes the need to acknowledge our reliance on God and embrace the redemptive power of Jesus’s sacrifice. Through His death on the cross and subsequent resurrection, Jesus assures believers of triumph over sin and the freedom to lead a life that glorifies God.
Elizabeth Oke highlights the transformative role of the Holy Spirit in empowering believers to live a holy life. She asserts that this divine power, which raised Jesus from the dead, enables us to overcome sin and experience profound transformation. Readers are encouraged to seek God’s presence diligently, embrace their freedom in Christ, and walk in daily victory, confident in the Holy Spirit’s continual support.
Embark on a journey toward a deeper relationship with God and live victoriously in Christ Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Oke’s new book serves as both a spiritual handbook and a source of encouragement for anyone seeking to grow in holiness and deepen their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Victory Over Sin: A Simple Guide to Holiness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victory Over Sin: A Simple Guide to Holiness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories