Rubbie Thigpen’s Newly Released "22 Grand" is a Heartfelt Poetic Celebration of Family, Legacy, and the Boundless Love Between Generations
“22 Grand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rubbie Thigpen is a moving collection of poems inspired by her twenty-two grandchildren, blending lyrical artistry and life lessons into a loving tribute that honors faith, heritage, and the power of family connection.
New York, NY, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “22 Grand”: a beautiful, multigenerational tapestry of love, wisdom, and poetic expression. “22 Grand” is the creation of published author, Rubbie Thigpen, a lifelong lover of the performing arts, who grew up on Chicago’s south and west sides and earned degrees from Northeastern Illinois University and Roosevelt University. Her passion for drama led to a distinguished teaching career in Illinois, Michigan, and California, where she earned multiple awards, including twice being named Teacher of the Year in the Keppel Union School District.
Her first book, “Don’t Look Back! My Story Told with a Little of This and a Little of That,” blends poems, stories, and reflections from her life. Her latest work, “22 Grand,” continues this journey, offering a heartfelt tribute to her family and her experiences as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, Thigpen has been an educator, editor, activist, and devoted matriarch—roles that continue to inspire her writing and legacy.
Thigpen shares, “Grandchildren are…
laughter from ancient wells deep and serene who rise from spiritual places we have long forgotten since our entrance into this world…
This place…This existence…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rubbie Thigpen’s new book invites readers to reflect on the unbreakable bonds of family and the spiritual legacy that connects generations. Through verse, reflection, and imagination, “22 Grand” captures the joy, humor, and humanity of her beloved grandchildren, where each poem is a keepsake of love, faith, and cultural pride.
Consumers can purchase “22 Grand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “22 Grand”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
