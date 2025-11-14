Teresa Martinelli’s Newly Released "Brutus Finds His Bark" is a Heartwarming Tale of Courage, Friendship, and Finding One’s Voice
“Brutus Finds His Bark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Martinelli is a touching children’s story inspired by a real dog, teaching young readers about bravery, loyalty, and the importance of speaking up for those we love.
Livermore, CA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Brutus Finds His Bark”: a charming and meaningful children’s story that blends real-life inspiration with a timeless lesson about courage and compassion. “Brutus Finds His Bark” is the creation of published author, Teresa Martinelli, a retired elementary school teacher from Livermore, California, is an author of children’s picture books, middle-grade fiction, memoir, and women’s fiction. She writes stories that both entertain and encourage children to grow in virtue. Teresa lives with her husband of thirty-five years, Roger, and enjoys time with their two adult children and two grandchildren. A lover of God, family, reading, and the outdoors, Teresa was inspired to write her latest story after fostering a Brittany Spaniel named Brutus, whose real-life and imagined adventures shaped her book.
Martinelli shares: “Brutus was a puppy who loved to bark. He barked at everyone. Then something traumatic happened to him, and he learned to keep quiet. In time, he lost his voice. Out of the blue, two beautiful ducks flew into his pool to swim. This pair came to swim every day. Brutus loved to watch over them. He chased away all the squirrels, skunks, and cats before they got anywhere near the fence. One day, two geese flew into his yard and threatened to drown his friend, Ducky. His muffled “Oooof, Ooooof,” does nothing to stop them. They just laughed at him, “Qua ha, Qua ha Qua ha ha!” Poor Ducky sputtered in the water desperate to catch a breath. Brutus is struck with terror! To save Ducky, He has to find the bark he lost, and fast!
This book is about friendship, bravery and watching over and protecting those we love. There is a sub-plot; while Brutus makes a beloved friend from a former foe, and an underlying theme of gratitude. Brutus prays when he is grateful. He prays when he needs help. Through the good and the bad, God is always there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Martinelli’s new book offers a gentle and uplifting message for children and families alike. With warmth and sincerity, Martinelli captures the heart of a dog’s loyalty and the beauty of standing up for what matters most.
Consumers can purchase “Brutus Finds His Bark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brutus Finds His Bark”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
