Nancy Ballinger’s Newly Released "Little Johnny Learns the True Meaning of Christmas" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Faith, Love, and Holiday Joy

“Little Johnny Learns the True Meaning of Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Ballinger is a delightful and meaningful story for children. Follow Little Johnny as he discovers that Christmas is about much more than presents and decorations and that it is a celebration of love, faith, and the Savior.