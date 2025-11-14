Nancy Ballinger’s Newly Released "Little Johnny Learns the True Meaning of Christmas" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Faith, Love, and Holiday Joy
“Little Johnny Learns the True Meaning of Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Ballinger is a delightful and meaningful story for children. Follow Little Johnny as he discovers that Christmas is about much more than presents and decorations and that it is a celebration of love, faith, and the Savior.
Richmond, KY, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Little Johnny Learns the True Meaning of Christmas”: a charming and inspirational children’s book that guides young readers through the true spirit of the holiday season. “Little Johnny Learns the True Meaning of Christmas” is the creation of published author, Nancy Ballinger, a retired Kentucky teacher, who has over 27 years of experience teaching first grade and now works at Blast Christian Academy, founded by her daughter. A lifelong lover of reading, writing, and storytelling, she has shared her passion with students for more than 30 years. In 2024, she published her first book, Little Johnny Stories, a collection of ten stories.
Ballinger shares, “Little Johnny loves Christmas! He loves everything about it—the lights, the trees, the stockings, the decorations—but most of all, the presents! In this book, you will follow Little Johnny on a discovery of the true meaning of Christmas. He learns that Christmas is much more than decorations, stockings, and presents. You will laugh and possibly cry as you experience the joy of discovering our Savior through the eyes of a little boy named Little Johnny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Ballinger’s new book is a heartwarming tale that entertains while teaching children about faith, love, and the true meaning of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “Little Johnny Learns the True Meaning of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Johnny Learns the True Meaning of Christmas”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
